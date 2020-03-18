Fearne Cotton is officially the coolest mum! Mother's Day falls on 22 March, and if you're still searching for gift inspiration then look no further than Fearne's Instagram feed. The former Celebrity Juice star shared a picture of herself with her early Mother's Day gift, and it's so chic.

Strength tarot T-shirt, £59, Temperley London

Unlike the traditional flowers, cards or diners that are typically gifted to mums for the occasion, Fearne has been given a funky white T-shirt from Temperley London, a brand loved among royals and celebrities. Posing for a picture on social media, the mother-of-two showed off her white tee which is decorated with a tarot card on the front and the word 'strength' emblazoned above a bird. Known as the 'Strength Tarot T-shirt', the sustainable cotton design is available to buy online for £59. On the website, the brand states: "Our first limited-edition T-Shirt in celebration of Mothers Day...£10 proceeds from each t-shirt will be donated to Women for Women International." So it's not only a fabulous gift, but it is also helping female survivors of war to rebuild their lives.

Fearne Cotton looked chic in her Temperley London T-shirt

Fearne has also stepped out in a glam, glittery blue gown from Temperley London back in 2018, while Boris Johnson's girlfriend Carrie Symonds opted for a black coat for the Festival of Remembrance in 2019 and Queen Letizia has rocked an embroidered dress. But there is one royal in particular who often turns to Alice Temperley for her chic wardrobe, and that is the Duchess of Cambridge.

WATCH: Fearne Cotton in 60 seconds

From wearing the same satin coat as Carrie back in 2013 and 2014, to a green lace gown at the 2017 National Portrait Gallery's Portrait Gala and even a daring crocheted Temperley London dress in 2014, Kate has long been a fan of the designer. Alice Temperley previously told HELLO! Fashion Monthly: "The Duchess of Cambridge does wear our clothes a lot, but it's not planned. You don't know if she is going to wear something until the photographs appear."

