Vogue Williams colour-clashes her bright pink H&M dress with chic red trainers

Vogue Williams is certainly not afraid of bold colours, just look at her latest bright pink and red outfit for proof! The Heart Radio presenter shared an adorable snap of herself and her son Theodore on Instagram, which showed the pair soaking up the sunshine in their garden. And how gorgeous was Vogue's outfit? She wore a pink striped chiffon dress from H&M's Studio Collection, which retails for £119.99.

Chiffon dress, £119.99, H&M

Made from recycled polyester, the dress featured balloon sleeves and a loose, flowing silhouette that was perfect for skimming over the star's blossoming baby bump. While there are only limited sizes left in stock, the pretty style also comes in a black, pink and blue colourway that would look gorgeous for sunbathing in the garden like Vogue or worn to the beach on a future holiday.

Vogue's little boy Theodore also opted for clashing blue and mustard colours!

The 34-year-old added sunglasses, a chunky necklace and pink Adidas trainers with a colour-clashing red sole, which are currently in the sale for £34.98 down from £69.95. "Today was a very productive day! T was on better form, I had a lot of work on and it was sunny... that’s a winner of a day," Vogue captioned the picture, which received plenty of compliments from fans. "That colour looks incredible on you," one wrote, and another said: "Loving yours and T’s colour theme." The little boy is clearly taking after his mother when it comes to fashion, as he could be seen wearing white and green trainers, blue jeans, a bright blue puffer jacket and a contrasting mustard cap. How sweet!

WATCH: Vogue and Spencer play Hello!/Goodbye!

Vogue can easily pull off every colour under the rainbow, but the Irish model is clearly loving the colour pink at the moment. Aside from her dress, she also brightened up her outfit on Sunday with a statement pink Chanel bag as she presented her new show on Heart Radio. With black leather-look leggings, matching heels and a white and blue striped top, we think it was the perfect accessory to inject a bit of colour into her look.

