Princess Charlotte wears Prince George’s hand-me-down in Christmas family photo If it’s good enough for royals...

We may have begrudgingly dug out the hand-knitted sweater (that was originally an older sibling’s until it shrunk in the wash) for our annual festive family photo, but it turns out it gives us more in common with the royals than we thought. The HELLO! office is cooing over the Cambridges’ adorable Christmas card - but there’s one detail that didn’t escape our (royal-ly good) eyesight.

The pair may often coordinate outfits - but it turns out they borrow them too

Princess Charlotte is wearing a very cute navy cardigan over a corduroy skirt, and it’s the same knitwear that Prince George wore in April 2016 for the Queen’s birthday portrait with her grandchildren. It is a classic piece after all. In the photo George rocked the look with a neat white shirt, red shorts, and socks - looking every inch the future king as Princess Charlotte sat on her grandmother’s lap. In the latest photo, Charlotte doesn’t look resentful that she’s been given her older brother’s jumper in the slightest as she poses in between her parents. Awww!

READ: Princess Charlotte bears striking resemblance to a young Princess Diana

The miniature royal is also sporting a very cheeky grin, which we can also hazard a guess has been passed down from George, too. And it looks like Louis is starting to develop the same playful side...

Charlotte rocks the cardigan just as well as her brother!

MORE: See Prince Harry and Meghan's beautiful Christmas card

So perhaps in a couple of years, we can see Prince Louis in the same cardigan? Or maybe Meghan and Harry’s future child will be spotted in their cousin’s clothes? Either way, we love how the royals recycle their wardrobe. After all, we’ve seen Carole Middleton rocking some of Kate’s clothes, too. Now, how can we end up on the hand-me-down list? Could we start with Meghan’s royal tour wardrobe? Please…?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle joins royal family for Sandringham Christmas service

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.