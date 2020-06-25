Woody Cook has the perfect response to mum Zoe Ball's wacky Glastonbury style Zoe wishes she was at Worthy Farm this weekend

We've all been dreaming of partying at Glastonbury Festival this weekend, but sadly the back garden will have to do instead this year! Zoe Ball was among the stars lamenting the cancelled event on Thursday, revealing she was disappointed she wouldn't be attending due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two star took to Instagram to share a snap of her incredible Glastonbury wardrobe – and we're obsessed. Read on to find out the sweet way her 19-year-old son Woody reacted…

Sharing a picture of a heap of clothes, Zoe wrote: "Past Glastonbury packing pile. Gonna wear all of this at the weekend in the garden & pretend #glastonblurry #glastonbury #glasthomebury".

Zoe's bag was filled with clashing animal prints and sparkling sequins galore, as well as countless pairs of funky footwear and some hilarious costume helmets. From battered Converse to studded cowboy boots and shiny blue trainers, the presenter had a shoe for every occasion.

The star's teenage son Woody – who appears alongside her on Celebrity Gogglebox on Friday nights – was quick to react. Joining in on the fun, he proved he was up for a party, writing, "I'll wear gold if you wear silver!"

Zoe's fans loved his humorous reaction, with one writing, "That's a promise", while another shared, "Now we need a Daft Punk "Daft Dance Off" video please folks." Meanwhile, her pal Fearne Cotton couldn't resist commenting, "Does this mean I get to survive on gin and crisps this weekend too?", throwing it back to the ladies' wilder party days.

The 49-year-old star has been loving reuniting with her son after he returned from his travels in New Zealand early due to the coronavirus pandemic. The presenter raises Woody and daughter Nelly, ten, with her ex Norman Cook aka Fatboy Slim.

