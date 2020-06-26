Vogue Williams just wore THE dress of the summer – and it's a total bargain at £19.99 Introducing your new favourite H&M dress

Excuse us for one moment – we're rushing to buy Vogue Williams' latest outfit. The Irish model, 34, caused a stir when she posted a snap on Instagram showing off her latest H&M find. The pregnant star – who raises son Theodore, one, with husband Spencer Matthews – looked incredible in her on-trend, puff-sleeve dress.

Vogue's dress is a summer dream - and just £19.99

The pretty pink number is giving us serious Villanelle vibes, and it's a total steal at just £19.99. Vogue certainly looked like she'd stepped straight out of Killing Eve as she perched on the edge of a fountain. The beauty accessorised her oversized frock with silver sandals, a cute raffia bag and pearl embellished hoop earrings. We might have to copy her entire look!

H&M's popular puff-sleeved dresses are selling fast and this new arrival combines all the best elements of its shorter sister versions. With a drop hem, asymmetric skirt, floaty maxi length, and ruching on the bodice, it's everything we've been looking for to keep us cool during the heatwave. The dress is still available in every size online, but act fast as we predict it won't stick around for long.

Puff-sleeved cotton dress, £19.99, H&M

Vogue has been delighting her followers with her candid depiction of pregnancy and dressing for her changing shape while expecting her second child – a baby girl.

She recently shared: "All of a sudden I feel VERY pregnant! I’m trying as much as I can to embrace my changing body but it’s not easy. I feel a lot bigger this time and it’s true what they say, girls make you wider and wowza that water retention is something else.

While she was happy to show off her bump while she was expecting her little boy, the Heart Radio presenter said she was less inclined to do so this time. Vogue continued: "I’m also not into having my bump out at all, last time I was all about the crop top and this time I’m not even sure I’ll wear a bikini in the summer."

