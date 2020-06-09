Kelly Brook's £25 Tesco dress is the most stylish supermarket steal

We're always on the hunt for the perfect summer dress, and now we're calling off the search thanks to Kelly Brook and little white dress. The Heart FM DJ just wore the cutest linen dress from F&F at Tesco for a spot of glammed-up gardening, and it's a bargain at just £25. With a cinched-in waist and ruffle-sleeves, it's ideal for a socially-distant picnic in the park or for impressing your street on a stylish walk around the neighbourhood. The linen dress also comes in bright red, too and is available in stores, now - definitely one to add to your shopping list.

Kelly recently surprised her boyfriend, Jeremy Parisi, with a gorgeous three-tier cake to celebrate his 35th birthday. Kelly ordered the bespoke creation to include all of her beau’s favourite things, including superhero and video game characters, and the cake was topped off with a figurine of Jeremy, dressed in a Judogi, complete with black belt.

The pair have been dating since 2015, and are currently isolating at their £3million home in north London. The couple have been enjoying nature walks during lockdown, as well as relaxing in their beautiful garden – something Kelly's been working on, thanks to her love of gardening. "Ever since I was young I’ve always loved being outside,” she said. "But it wasn't until I had my own garden that I really became passionate gardener." Kelly's second property, a 15th century cottage in Kent, boasts expansive gardens with an outdoor swimming pool, walled rose garden, wildflower meadow and even an award-winning gin hut.

