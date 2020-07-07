Lucy Mecklenburgh chose the perfect chuck-on dress for first post-baby date night

Since giving birth in March, Lucy Mecklenburgh has been social distancing at home with her fiancée - Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas - and their little bundle of joy, Roman. Embarking on their first post-baby date night out on Monday, the couple headed to Roka London for dinner - and Lucy certainly dressed to impress for the occasion. Donning a summery embroidered dress from Free People, the TV star coordinated her mustard midi with white sandals from Kurt Geiger, a From St Xavier bag, and Pandora jewelry. She wore her brunette hair down in loose curls and opted for a glowy makeup look which consisted of a brown smokey eye complete with a lick of mascara, subtly bronzed cheeks, and a nude lip to match.

SHOP: Ferne McCann has found the perfect denim shorts - and they're a bargain £14!

Lucy posted a video of her date night outfit on Instagram

Dressed by celebrity stylist Kelvin Barron - who regularly works with Michelle Keegan, Jacqueline Jossa, and Kara Tointon - Lucy's latest look is the epitome of Boho chic. Priced at £158, while Lucy's dress is no longer available in her 'Tuscan Combo' shade, you can still shop the style in five other colours - rose, black, lilac, peach and red. Featuring a V-neckline, empire waist, and three-quarter-length bubble sleeves, this floral frock makes for a relaxed yet flattering fit.

Embroidered fable dress, £158, Free People

READ: Lucy Mecklenburgh shares a peek at her dreamy bathroom renovation

Teaming her date night dress with a pair of Kurt Geiger's 'Princely' shoes in white, Lucy's crystal-embellished leather mules are fit for royalty. Retailing at £139, these statement flats are a chic and comfortable alternative to heels.

Princely shoes, £139, Kurt Geiger

Revered her effortlessly cool sense of style, Lucy often sends her 1.7million Instagram followers flocking to the shops to copy her latest looks. The new-mum recently spent the day walking around Old Leigh in Essex with baby Roman, dressed in a simple black t-shirt which she paired with high-waisted blue jeans from French Connection and a beige fedora - and fans loved it. "Gorgeous photo! Where are your jeans from they look so comfy! Would love those for post-baby," wrote one. "Love your outfit! hope you all enjoyed your day," added another.

MORE: Lucy Mecklenburgh's son's favourite cuddly toy has a very royal seal of approval

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.