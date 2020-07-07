Lucy Mecklenburgh chose the perfect chuck-on dress for first post-baby date night

Megan Bull
Lucy Mecklenburgh went on her first post-baby date night with Ryan Thomas, and she wore the perfect date night dress from Free People.
Since giving birth in March, Lucy Mecklenburgh has been social distancing at home with her fiancée - Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas - and their little bundle of joy, Roman. Embarking on their first post-baby date night out on Monday, the couple headed to Roka London for dinner - and Lucy certainly dressed to impress for the occasion. Donning a summery embroidered dress from Free People, the TV star coordinated her mustard midi with white sandals from Kurt Geiger, a From St Xavier bag, and Pandora jewelry. She wore her brunette hair down in loose curls and opted for a glowy makeup look which consisted of a brown smokey eye complete with a lick of mascara, subtly bronzed cheeks, and a nude lip to match.
Lucy posted a video of her date night outfit on Instagram
Dressed by celebrity stylist Kelvin Barron - who regularly works with Michelle Keegan, Jacqueline Jossa, and Kara Tointon - Lucy's latest look is the epitome of Boho chic. Priced at £158, while Lucy's dress is no longer available in her 'Tuscan Combo' shade, you can still shop the style in five other colours - rose, black, lilac, peach and red. Featuring a V-neckline, empire waist, and three-quarter-length bubble sleeves, this floral frock makes for a relaxed yet flattering fit.
Embroidered fable dress, £158, Free People
Teaming her date night dress with a pair of Kurt Geiger's 'Princely' shoes in white, Lucy's crystal-embellished leather mules are fit for royalty. Retailing at £139, these statement flats are a chic and comfortable alternative to heels.
Princely shoes, £139, Kurt Geiger
Revered her effortlessly cool sense of style, Lucy often sends her 1.7million Instagram followers flocking to the shops to copy her latest looks. The new-mum recently spent the day walking around Old Leigh in Essex with baby Roman, dressed in a simple black t-shirt which she paired with high-waisted blue jeans from French Connection and a beige fedora - and fans loved it. "Gorgeous photo! Where are your jeans from they look so comfy! Would love those for post-baby," wrote one. "Love your outfit! hope you all enjoyed your day," added another.
