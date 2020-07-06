GMB's Charlotte Hawkins wows in super short summer dress and fans love her look The TV presenter looked stunning in a black floral dress – and it’s in the sales

Who knew that black was a good colour for a floral dress? Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins, that's who! The presenter wore a gorgeous summer dress that combined large floral motifs with an inky black background as she headed to the Classic FM studios on Sunday, and the look is a total winner. The company behind the dress have dubbed the unique look a LFBD – a Little Floral Black Dress – and we’re completely on board.

Charlotte Hawkins rocked a LFBD - Little Floral Black Dress - and we love the look!

You can get Charlotte’s flattering dress, which features a swishy tiered skirt and button-through neckline, from Forever Unique. And the best news is it’s currently in the sale, reduced from £60 to £45 – while stocks last, so hurry if you want to grab a bargain. Oh and if you’re not feeling the black floral vibe, it’s available with a nude background too.

Black Floral Dress, £60 £45, Forever Unique

The brand recommends it to be styled with black strappy heels and a clutch and cute necklace, but we love what mum-of-one Charlotte did, with hers – pairing it with brown strappy platforms. She finished the look with a bouncy blowdry and natural makeup – leaving the spotlight firmly on her dress.

Fans were quick to praise her look. “Omg wow how beautiful,” wrote one along with a fire emoji, while another follower commented: “You look so nice in that dress Charlotte, it really suits you.” We have to agree.

Charlotte is a big fan of making a style statement and doesn’t shy away from bold prints or thinking outside the fashion box – remember her stunning Royal Ascot tuxedo suit? We’re digging the LFBD and can’t wait to see what she comes up with next.

