Cat Deeley is a masterclass in how to wear a sexy Western boot - shop her real suede pair for just £29

From Sergio Rossi stilettos to Anine Bing sandals, it's fair to say Cat Deeley has quite the shoe collection.

The This Morning star has already proven she's also a fan of a cowboy boot, wearing a knee-length (now sold out) pair from Mint Velvet, and on Wednesday she stepped out in a sexy suede style from Topshop.

The pull-on boots have a ruched design, with a pointed toe and cone heel - and when I saw the price, they had me frantically clicking my way to the checkout.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat dressed the Topshop boots down with a Zara linen shirt

The Topshop Nadia boots are currently on sale at ASOS, with a huge 59% off, plus an extra 20% with the code SAVE. This means you can shop them for just £29.20 right now! Made from real suede, they certainly look expensive, and they're not dissimilar to designer Isabel Marant and Gianvito Rossi styles.

They also come in black leather and are available in UK sizes 3-9.

Cat dressed hers down with an oversized khaki linen shirt from Zara and skinny jeans, completing the outfit with gold bangles from Mint Velvet and gold hoops by Sezanne.

I love how ASOS has styled them, with a very feminine Topshop white satin skirt with lace detail and a matching cosy cable knit jumper. Boots with skirts or dresses and bare legs are ideal for this unpredictable summer weather, and a slouchy style is ideal for a more casual look that can be worn day or night.

If you love a ruched heeled boot, Phase Eight also has this gorgeous black pair with a small stiletto. Or if you're looking for something that's a little more cowgirl, Mango has just dropped these tan suede boots with a block heel.

Slouchy and ruched boots are definitely making a comeback, seen on the spring/summer 2024 runways at the likes of Loewe and Alaïa. So these are a style you'll without a doubt be wearing throughout the coming seasons.