Zara McDermott raves about cheap ASOS linen trousers if you're a 'long leg girlie'

Zara McDermott is one of my favourite people to follow on Instagram right now; as well as making me laugh with the videos she shares featuring her boyfriend Sam Thompson and his podcast co-host Pete Wicks, she inspires me with her go-to dinner recipes or her must-have beauty product.

The 27-year-old former Love Island star also shares her fashion faves, and that's exactly what she did on Wednesday when she shared with her 2M Instagram followers the £30 ASOS linen trousers she's obsessed with.

Watch Zara McDermott rave about £30 ASOS trousers

Taking to Instagram Stories, the documentary film maker filmed herself wearing a pair of white linen trousers that cost a mere £30 from ASOS.

"I just wanted to do a public service announcement on these trousers. I've been looking for linen trousers that are long enough for so long. I have sent so many pairs back because they're just not long enough."

She went on to clarify that she's not tall enough for the 'tall' section, saying "I'm like in this weird in the middle place."

She went on to tell her followers that she's 171 centimetres exactly, and these ASOS trousers are "amazing".

© Instagram Zara McDermott shared with her fans that she often struggles when buying trousers

She praised them further, saying: "They're so comfy. They're really light and they've got this little drawstring waist which I think is so nice."

These trousers look like a really solid recommendation, and they are stocked in a size 4 - 24, but beware, they are selling fast - no doubt because of Zara's Instagram Story.

Writing over the video, Zara revealed to her followers that she'd ordered the trousers in more colours. I've scoured the website and I believe they're also available in a mid-taupe shade, and a chic striped blue colourway.

The latter are seriously on trend right now - in case you missed it, Frankie Bridge recently showed off her favourite striped casual trousers. She shared details about the £27.99 bargain trousers on Instagram, writing: "You've probably seen this kind of style of trouser all over Instagram. I wanted to give them a try and safe to say... I love them too. Love the length, the drawstring waist and the cargo style pockets! Will be perfect for summer too as light and airy - a good transitional spring piece."