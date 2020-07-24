Billie Faiers drives fans wild in daring heart print swimsuit And it's in the sale!

Billie Faiers has ended our search for the perfect swimsuit. Thanks, Billie!

The TV star looked gorgeous in a daring pink and red one-piece from luxury lingerie brand Agent Provocateur – and it's in the sale!

Celebrating her friend's 30th birthday on Thursday, Billie shared a sweet image of the pair posing on a dock in their finest bathing suits. Captioning the snap, Billie sweetly wrote: "The best day celebrating my beautiful besties 30th @stepht."

Featuring printed hearts, pearlised heart hardware and a high-cut legline, Billie's swimsuit won rave reviews from her followers. "Need that heart swimsuit," wrote one. "Love your swimsuit," said another. While a third added: "That costume!"

Elspeth Swimsuit, £78, Agent Provocateur

If you're desperate to get your hands on the 'Elspeth swimsuit', you'd better be quick! Reduced from £195 to £78, it's selling fast and is only available in a few sizes. We'll certainly be adding it to our virtual basket.

Fans adored Billie's Agent Provocateur swimsuit

Billie is currently enjoying a staycation in the Cotswolds with her friends and family, but it hasn't gone without a few hiccups. On Tuesday, she revealed her son Arthur, four, had to get a leg cast after falling down the stairs.

Sharing some sweet photos of Arthur with his new accessory, Billie wrote: "My brave little soldier. A little accident on our first day of holiday but we won’t let it spoil your fun my precious little darling."

The next day, the mum-of-two shared some more images of her son as they enjoyed a walk together. Gushing about how well her little one was coping with the injury, Billie wrote: "And he's off... The first time walking since his accident... So proud of you my brave little darling."

