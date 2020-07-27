﻿
maya-jama

Maya Jama's holiday fashion hack is a game-changer

This is such a good idea!

Megan Bull

Maya Jama is soaking up the sun in Ibiza - and we're just a little bit jealous. Since jetting off to Spain, the former Radio 1 star has been gracing our feeds with seriously stylish snaps of her summer wardrobe, and her latest look certainly sparked a reaction. Showing off her game-changing fashion hack, Maya sent fans wild after she transformed her Louis Vuitton scarf into the perfect holiday top.

Tying the silk accessory into a knot at the back, the presenter wore her red and blue patterned scarf as a crop top, pairing it with high-waisted denim shorts, gold jewelry, and a black fedora. She sported her natural curls and opted for a paired back makeup look as she enjoyed a glass of wine, alfresco. 

Maya has been posting holiday photos on Instagram

Clearly impressing her 1.7million followers with her holiday hack, fans of the radio star were quick to comment on her make-shift style. "Looking good. Loving that top," wrote one. "Love this look," added another. A great way to save space in your suitcase, while Maya's exact scarf is no longer available to shop these scarves would look so chic tied up into a top!

Reduced from £85 to £51, Max Mara is selling this pale blue scarf. Adorned in a floral print, we can see this silky twill piece styled up with white wide-leg trousers, statement earrings, and a bright clutch bag to match. 

Light blue scarf, reduced from £85 to £51, Max Mara

Looking for something less pricey? We're obsessed with this River Island scarf. Priced at £22, it features a blocked monogram print and a frayed hem.  

Monogram scarf, £22, River Island

Team this & Other Stories scarf with a wrap skirt and wedges for date night dinners in the heat.

& Other Stories rose print scarf, £23, ASOS

Maya's holiday wardrobe has already received rave reviews from fans. On Wednesday she donned a figure-hugging lime green mini dress from Topshop, complete with a keyhole back and daring leg split.

