Kelly Brook shows off stunning hair transformation – and it took 20 days to perfect

Kelly Brook showed off her stunning hair transformation on Friday afternoon after receiving the visit of her good friend and "hair twirler extraordinaire" Mikey Dash.

The Heart Radio presenter took to Instagram to share two videos of herself sitting in the back of a taxi whilst combing her hair with her fingers and showing off her new colour and trim.

Loading the player...

WATCH as Kelly Brook shows off her gorgeous new hair

"Love my new hair," she wrote across the image, which was tagged @itsdash.

HELLO! spoke exclusively to Mikey, who revealed Kelly's transformation has been a long process in the making – and totally worthwhile!

"We have gradually been lightening her hair with balayage," the hairdresser to the stars revealed.

"On July 4th we first lifted her hair a little with some super soft balayage through her ends and trimmed it up. In between then and now I've had Kelly do hair masks on her hair (Philip Kingsley Elasticizer and Living Proof Restore Repair Mask) and then on Friday we did more balayage through it all, adding lightness through the ends, and a few scattered brighter pieces through the back to add dimension, but keep the crown Kelly's natural colour.

"We added lots of brightness through the front, and added my signature "money piece" (something I do on most of my girls' colour, including Katie piper, Amanda Holden, Ayda Williams, Petra & Tamara Ecclestone and Michelle Mone to name a few) through the very front, a bright front panel that ads tone and brightness, and always looks gorgeous when the hairs pulled into a ponytail."

He added: "I always describe that look as "expensive but effortless", the kind of colour you'd get from wearing your hair pulled back while sitting on a boat in the sun, in St. Tropez. Once Kelly's colour was washed off we chopped the ends a little, razored some layers around her face, then gave Kelly her signature bouncy blow-dry, and tonged it to give her maximum bounce and movement."

