Ola Jordan adorably matches with baby daughter Ella in pink outfits for sweet new snap

Ola Jordan has shared another adorable snap with her baby daughter Ella, and we're in love with their sweet outfits! The former Strictly Come Dancing pro posted the cuddling photo on her Instagram Story, showing off a gorgeous patterned midi dress with puff sleeves – while little Ella also wore a fun motif with her cherry-print babygrow. How cute is that?

Ola and Ella looked adorable in their pink patterned outfits

Sadly, we haven't tracked down Ola's dress as yet – but we can confirm we're in love with it! With a pretty tiered skirt and floaty silhouette, we're not surprised the new mum chose it.

In the past, Ola has proven she loves high-street style, also rocking a gorgeous dress from River Island – and it seems that she loves throw-on dresses for when she's at home with Ella.

On Tuesday, the dancer showed off her impressive home gym to her followers as she snapped a selfie ahead of her morning workout. Rocking black leggings and a T-shirt that she'd knotted into a crop top, she simply captioned it: "Go mummy go!!!"

She recently shared a gym selfie

Ola and husband James are clearly loving life as new parents. Speaking in their exclusive HELLO! Strictly Parenting column last week, the couple sweetly shared that Ella loves to be held.

"She likes hanging out in one of our arms," James said. "She likes to be picked up all of the time. We've only just recently started letting my mum and Ola's sister hold her and that's it really."

"She doesn't want to sleep by herself," Ola added. "She wants to sleep in our arms. Sometimes you just want to put her down to sleep and do your thing!"

James continued: "She's happier when she's around us. She's happier when she's on the table, wherever mum and dad are. She loves being up high, she likes trying to grab my phone. She knows the phone is something interesting so she always tries to grab it. She finds it interesting."