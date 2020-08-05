﻿
Ruth Langsford makes fans jealous with personalised ‘She Shed’

The This Morning star lives in Surrey with husband Eamonn Holmes

Diane Shipley

Ruth Langsford inspired envy on Wednesday when she shared a short clip of herself enjoying a drink in her 'She Shed' on the set of This Morning.

In the video, which the presenter shared to her Instagram page, Ruth could be seen inside a small but stylish shed, sitting on a plush blue seat as she held up a large drink and beamed.

The words "This Morning with Ruth" were stencilled on the back wall of the pretty blue interior and shelving to Ruth's right contained a record player and a selection of music, while there was a drinks cart to her left.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford inspires envy with stunning 'She Shed'

Ruth captioned the brief glimpse of life behind-the-scenes: "Loved my She Shed SO much at @thismorning today… might have to recreate it at home! #wednesday #sheshed #thismorning." The star's followers were quick to share their approval of the stylish shed, with many admitting that they would love a similar addition to their own homes.

One commented: "Oh yes a little bit of heaven. Mine would be full of books & prosecco," while others added: "Hope you got to keep the She Shed, I would love one in my garden," and: "I’ve got massive She Shed envy Ruth!"

ruth eamonn shed

Ruth's husband and co-star Eamonn, pictured, was also impressed

One of the 60-year-old's fans commented: "All that’s missing is a cosy bed for Maggie," a reference to the much-loved rescue dog Ruth shares with her husband Eamonn Holmes and their 18-year-old son Jack.

Referring to Ruth's lockdown fitness routine, meanwhile, Dancing on Ice contestant Trisha Goddard teased her: "Ah, but can you skip in it?" However, the star revealed that if she were to take the shed home, her plans wouldn't include exercising.

Alongside another short clip which showed off a Welcome mat on the shed's doorstep, Ruth's caption read: "Welcome to my She Shed! A comfy chair, record player & all my fav Motown LPs and copious amounts of gin & champagne... I could be in here for some time!! #sheshed #thismorning." Sounds good to us!

