Holly Willoughby shows off incredible diamond necklace to fans

We're missing Holly Willoughby's daily fashion posts while she takes her summer break away from This Morning! But in a recent Instagram post, the star did give fans a glimpse at her holiday style with a gorgeous sun-kissed selfie – and we couldn't help but notice her sparkling jewellery. The Kirstie Le Marque necklace is a favourite piece from one of her go-to brands, which she also sported during her time presenting I'm A Celebrity back in 2019.

Holly showed off her Kirstie Le Marque necklace

It appears that Holly has recently added an extra piece to her 'Chunky Star Necklace' from the designer, which sells for £350. The 'Diamond Egg Charm' costs £450, and the star has simply clipped it onto her original chain. How gorgeous is that?

It's clear Holly never wants to take it off, too, since she also posted an underwater snap from the swimming pool wearing her pricey necklace.

We love this cute - and purse-friendly - dupe from Estella Bartlett. The silver plated, open star pendant will add a touch of sparkle to any look.

Open Star Necklace, £22, Estella Bartlett

The star also rocked the ultra-chic Cloe Cassandro 'Agatha' dress in the sunny snap, which features a flattering shirred bodice and pretty puff sleeves. Costing £340, it's selling out quickly, but there are still some sizes available online.

Cloe Cassandro Agatha dress, £136, Moda Operandi

Some fans also noticed that Holly appears to be growing out her blonde bob, rather than having it trimmed after the coronavirus restrictions were lifted. Commenting on her summery transformation, one wrote: "Your hair is getting so long now. I love it!" while another added: "Hair game is strong @hollywilloughby."

It's not known where Holly is on holiday, though of course she often travels to Portugal with her family in the summer. Co-host Phillip Schofield, who often joins them with his own family, has remained in the UK.

