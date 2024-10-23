Sunkissed Michelle Keegan looks unreal rocking strapless top and mermaid waves

Fool Me Once actress Michelle Keegan looked nothing short of fabulous on Tuesday as she posed for a series of glamorous photos.

In snapshots shared to Instagram, the TV star could be seen soaking up the sun's rays while dressed in a strapless black corset top and a matching plisse skirt.

© Instagram The actress rocked a pair of Mulberry sunglasses

Michelle, 37, looked bronzed and beautiful with her tumbling brunette tresses styled into glossy mermaid waves. She accessorised with some spiralling gold earrings and a pair of sleek sunglasses from Mulberry.

Sprucing up her look, the actress highlighted her features with radiance-boosting bronzer and a slick of glossy pink lipstick.

© Instagram Michelle showed off her tumbling mermaid waves

Captioning her carousel of pictures, she wrote: "These random warm days though".

Fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with sweet compliments. Heaping praise on the star, one wrote: "Perfect as always," while a second noted: "Hair goals," and a third chimed in: "Wow! Absolutely gorgeous."

Michelle's update comes after she enjoyed a relaxing weekend away with friends. The star and her pals escaped to the countryside where they enjoyed a tranquil retreat complete with fruity cocktails, meditation and plates of hearty food.

At the time, Michelle told her followers: "Nothing like a night away with your besties." Taking to Instagram, she uploaded a handful of photos including a snap of herself raising a glass with friends while relaxing on a plush bed, and a wholesome image which showed Michelle posing alongside an array of singing bowls.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2015

When Michelle isn't travelling, she enjoys spending quality time with her husband Mark Wright in their sprawling Essex home. The couple lovingly built their dream home after purchasing the original property for £1.3 million in October 2019.

Take a look in the video below...

They've since transformed it into a cosy oasis decked out with modern artwork, luxe cream interiors and a home gym. Outside, meanwhile, the pair have installed a large swimming pool and an outdoor glass room complete with a mini kitchen area and bar stools.

Mark and Michelle's love story

The couple first crossed paths while on separate holidays in Dubai towards the end of 2012. They confirmed their relationship at the 2013 National Television Awards a month later, and got engaged in September that year during a trip to Dubai.

© Instagram The loved-up couple first met in 2012

Reflecting on the magical moment, Michelle told HELLO!: "I thought he was joking at first, and then he said come here. I started crying, and said yes, and then he started welling up as well."

After a whirlwind romance, they went on to exchange vows in May 2015 at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.