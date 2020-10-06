We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kelly Brook took to Instagram on Monday to share another sneak-peak inside her 2021 calendar, and we cannot get over her stunning white bikini.

The bondage-inspired piece featured a unique mix of materials, with mesh panelling as well as chic straps and metal detailing.

Although it's unclear where the Heart Radio star's exact bikini is from, for anyone as in love with Kelly's mesh detailing as we are, SHEIN's super sleek 'Contrast Mesh Cut-out Monokini Swimsuit' features the material and show-stopping cut-out detailing, plus will only set you back £11.49!

WATCH: Kelly Brook gets stunning hair makeover

Needless to say, Kelly's Instagram followers were also obsessed with her jaw-dropping look, and rushed to the comment section of her post to say so.

Kelly shared the stunning photo on Instagram

"Unreal," wrote one.

"You are so stunning," added another.

A third gushed: "Unbelievable", with many more leaving flame emojis.

Contrast Mesh Cut-out Monokini Swimsuit, £11.49, SHEIN

Kelly captioned her photo: "I think we are all keen to skip 2020 and get straight to 2021!"

The model's stylish ways often send fans into meltdown, and just last week Kelly caused a stir when she took autumnal dressing up a notch in a chic aviator jacket worn over a black and white printed blouse.

Kelly nailed autumn chic!

The 40-year-old polished off her look with blue mom jeans and patent ankle boots.

A day earlier, Kelly wowed again in an eye-catching silky leopard print satin skirt, which stood out against her black cropped jumper, casual black leather mac, and chunky black boots.

Dressed to impress, she completed her look with some stunning arm candy in the form of Chanel's padded '19' Flap Bag, which featured a gold and black chain strap – definitely an investment piece at £3,940!

