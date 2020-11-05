A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman just wore the most beautiful dress The Channel 4 presenter was beautiful in blue

A Place In The Sun: Home or Away star Jasmine Harman has been impressing us with her fashion choices this series. The presenter was looking gorgeous in a beautiful blue dress for Thursday's episode of the Channel 4 show alongside co-host Jonnie Irwin – and we're loving her look.

Jasmine took to Instagram shortly before the show aired to introduce this week's house-hunters Wendy and Pete, while also sharing a glimpse of her outfit of the day.

The 44-year-old star shared a stunning throwback picture from filming, wearing a pretty cornflower blue dress with the most surprising detailing on the collar.

Jasmine Harman looked lovely on Thursday's episode of A Place In The Sun

Upon closer inspection, the simple frock featured an intricate neckline comprised of eye-catching blue flowers. The star accessorised with a pair of sparkling earrings and wore her brunette bob in a sleek, straight style.

Jasmine captioned the post: "It’s A Place in the Sun - Home or Away with myself and my pal @jonnieirwintv today at 3pm on @channel4 we’ll be helping Wendy and Pete decide between Great Yarmouth and Almeria... an easy decision... or is it?@aplaceinthesunofficial Watch it and let me know what you would have done?"

Jasmine has been sharing throwback snaps from filming A Place In The Sun

The star's Instagram followers were loving her latest look, commenting on how "gorgeous" she always looks. "You have a very infectious laugh Jasmine", one wrote.

Jasmine, Jonnie and Laura Hamilton have been providing property lovers with a much-needed dose of escapism as we head into a second lockdown.

The Channel 4 presenter is giving us summer wardrobe envy

The TV host has been posting a number of throwback pictures from her European travels while filming the show, displaying her impeccable collection of sundresses.

Earlier this week, she modelled a bright yellow number with a boho vibe and golden embroidery on the bodice, styling her hair in loose waves.

Jasmine also rocked a bright red floral dress, giving us serious wanderlust as she posed against a gorgeous ocean backdrop. We might just start planning our summer 2021 wardrobes now…

