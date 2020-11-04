Emma Willis shares hilarious fashion dilemma with new Next collection The Circle star has been working with Next since 2019

Emma Willis revealed she is facing a difficult fashion dilemma when it comes to her new clothing collection with Next.

READ: Emma and Matt Willis share glimpse of night out with romantic snap

The Circle star took to Instagram stories to share a behind-the-scenes look at her brainstorming session. Standing in an office space with several items of clothing strewn across the desk, Emma could be seen shielding her face as a friend threw sheets of paper at her.

"When @george_rich doesn't like your design ideas," joked Emma, who was dressed in wide-leg pinstriped trousers, a chunky black knit and white trainers. She continued: "Swipe up to shop the collection @nextofficial."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma and Matt Willis go bowling on sweet date

Some of the new items in her collection are perfect for wrapping up warm in the coming winter months. They include a bright red rollneck jumper, forest green velvet suit and a slouchy grey jumpsuit – the latter of which will come in handy during the second coronavirus lockdown!

MORE: Emma Willis 'overwhelmed' by fans' reaction to son Ace's picture

Emma designed her first fashion collection for Next back in 2019, and his since launched a lingerie and sportswear range – and it may not be long before her son Ace follows in his mum's footsteps!

The TV star commented on her Next design ideas

Emma previously told HELLO!: "He wants to be a fashion designer but I don't think he knows the process. He knows there are clothes in Next with my name on. I don't know if he's put two and two together," the mother-of-three explained.

The TV star also recently revealed she was left "overwhelmed" by the reaction she received from fans after posting a picture of her son Ace, eight, wearing a pink cropped top with his long blond hair on full show.

Emma suggested Ace has an interest in fashion like his mum

Asked by Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins on Good Morning Britain if she was surprised by the reaction, she said: "I was really overwhelmed actually. It's just my son in a pink top. And for me that's kind of normality. He loves colour, he's always had long hair and he's a very free and open-minded boy who doesn't really… he's like, 'Why do I have to dress in green and blue and grey if I like pink and red and purple – why isn't that OK?'"

SHOP: 21 best neck gaiters you can buy now as an alternative to face masks