A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman rocks red hot swimsuit to announce huge news

Jasmine Harman was a lady in red in her latest Instagram post to announce some exciting news.

The A Place in the Sun host, 48, lounged on the front of a boat in Estepona, Spain in a red hot swimsuit with a low V-neck and a flattering tied waist. To finish off her glamorous attire, Jasmine layered gold necklaces while bracelets curled up her wrists and a large straw hat shielded her from the sun.

© Instagram The TV star looked lovely in a red swimsuit

Beauty-wise, Jasmine styled her blonde shoulder-length hair into a sleek straight style and wore a glowing blend of flawless foundation, black eyeliner, thick mascara and a pop of cherry lipstick to tie in with her seaside outfit.

In one hand, she held a glass of champagne, toasting to her news. She explained in the caption: "The news you’ve all been waiting for… sorry to leave it so late in the day but it’s been a manic one!!

© Channel 4 The A Place in the Sun star revealed the show is releasing 'What happens next' episodes

"Over the past 2 decades, one of the most common questions I’ve been asked is, 'What happened next…?' And finally, you are going to find out!!!

"Very excited to announce 40 episodes of 'A Place in the Sun - What Happened Next?' Coming soon! It’s been so heartwarming, catching up with some of my Househunters from years gone by.

"Which Househunters are you hoping to see in this new series??? @aplaceinthesunofficial @freeform_productions @channel4."

Fans stormed the comments section to share their thoughts on the upcoming show, and many couldn't help but compliment Jasmine on her latest look. "Wonderful!!! And look at you!!!!" remarked one, and another added: "Already hooked can't wait, btw looking fabulous loving the colour of your bathing suit."

WATCH: A Place In The Sun's Jasmine Harman's fabulous floral wardrobe revealed

A third commented: "Beautiful lady in red! This is fabulous news!"

The fact that Jasmine chose a bold colour should come as no surprise to fans since she has previously explained she avoids "depressing" black and tends to prefer rainbow, floral outfits.

Explaining her wardrobe choices, she told the MailOnline: “I’m very decisive about clothes and there are certain things I’ll never buy. Empire-line dresses make me look pregnant and high-waisted trousers and skirts look ghastly on me. I don’t wear black, as I think it’s totally depressing.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Jasmine Harman always wears colourful outfits

"Bright colours are my thing, especially greens and pinks. I’m fortunate that I get lots of opportunity to wear them since I spend most of the year filming abroad in warm climates.

"I do think it’s easier to wear bright colours when the sun’s shining. My wardrobe contains far more summer than winter clothes. When I’m at home in London, I tend to live in jeans and wellies as they’re practical for walking my dog."

© Channel 4 The TV star admitted she finds black "depressing"

Floral prints are not only a representation of Jasmine's sunny personality, but they also have practical perks, she said on Dead Ringers in 2016.

"They are much more forgiving should I happen to spill my dinner down my front halfway through a shoot."

