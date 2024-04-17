A Place in the Sun's Jasmin Harman glows in glam swimsuit after vegan diet weight loss

Jasmine Harman is often in sunnier climes thanks to her presenting role on A Place in the Sun, and she certainly has the perfect wardrobe for the warm weather.

Perched on the edge of a rooftop pool, the 48-year-old posed in an olive green swimsuit that perfectly offset her golden tan. Looking as glamorous as ever, Jasmine accessorised with a long beaded necklace, sunglasses and hoop earrings. In the background, white villas, a stretch of ocean and a mountainous horizon add to the serene holiday atmosphere.

© Instagram Jasmine showed off her golden tan in a stunning green swimsuit

"Nice work if you can get it! Still loving my job after 20 years! LOL!" Jasmine captioned the Instagram photo, adding the hashtag "#bodypositive".

The property expert switched from a vegetarian to a vegan lifestyle following the birth of her daughter Joy in 2013, which included eliminating all animal products from her life, from her diet to her furniture.

© Instagram The A Place in the Sun star showed off her weight loss in 2019

Jasmine has previously been open about her diet and weight loss journey, revealing she lost 20 lbs between August 2018 and February 2019 by making healthier food choices.

Alongside before and after photos of her transformation, she wrote on Instagram: "I've lost over 20lbs since I began exercising again five months ago, along with eating more whole vegan foods and less junk, smaller portions, less alcohol, fewer snacks like crisps and biscuits, and definitely a lot less bread."

© Instagram Jasmine turned to a vegan diet following the birth of her daughter Joy

Sharing an update on her progress in 2021, Jasmine said she is not "very strict" with her diet but likes to follow a "mindful eating" programme, and she reiterated that she thought she had found the cause of her bloating.

"There may be various reasons why I was so bloated, but I feel that bread may be a big contributing factor. I love bread. I could quite happily eat bread at every meal."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: A Place In The Sun's Jasmine Harman's fabulous floral wardrobe revealed

However, she candidly confessed in March 2024 that she had gained weight after letting her exercise routine slip. Next to another video of her modelling a hot pink swimsuit as she slipped into a pool, she wrote: "Confidence is a state of mind. Although I have been out of my exercise routine and gained around a stone in weight since this time last year, I knew I had this filming to do which required me to be in a swimsuit.

"Some extra lumps and bumps. Some extra rolls around my tummy. Honestly, I feel like the older I get, the less I give a hoot what anyone thinks and the more I accept myself. That’s not to say I don’t have my own body anxieties, but I figure the best thing we can do is normalise seeing different bodies on social media."

READ NEXT: Mariska Hargitay shares envy-inducing swimsuit photo from luxe vacation: 'Grateful'