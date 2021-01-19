Christie Brinkley's low-cut red bikini has fans talking The 65-year-old supermodel is currently in the Caribbean

Christie Brinkley sparked a major reaction from fans over her latest Instagram post – and it's not just because she looks incredible in her red bikini!

The 65-year-old has been wowing her followers with her almost-daily swimwear photos, but on Monday, her surprising vocal skills almost distracted from her stunning, low-cut bikini.

MORE: Christie Brinkley forced to defend holiday photos taken in the Caribbean

Christie uploaded a photo that showed her looking every inch the supermodel she is, posing on a blue bicycle with the most breathtaking scenery in the background.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie Brinkley impresses fans with her unusual vocal talent

Keeping the sun from her eyes with an adorable bucket hat, Christie looked sensational, covering up in a red beach dress, which showed a hint of her plunging bikini underneath, and matching sandals.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "Sound up for the video. The Call of the Wild!" The video Christie is referring to is one of her making some very impressive bird calls as her bemused son, Jack, and his model girlfriend, Nina Agdal, watch on. Check out the video above.

MORE: Christie Brinkley stuns fans in new beach swimsuit photos

RELATED: Christie Brinkley shares beautiful swimsuit selfie after 'daunting' surgery

Christie Brinkley wowed fans with her latest Instagram photo

Fans were equally as impressed with her bird sounds as they were with her appearance. "You are such a beautiful woman," gushed one. "Your bird calls are awesome, Christie," added another.

A third wrote: "Beauty set amidst beauty." A fourth added: "Pretty outfit for bike riding." And a fifth said: "Gorgeous! Just another of your many hidden talents."

MORE: Christie Brinkley looks sensational in poolside workout photos at her beautiful home

The model has been spending time at her luxury beachfront home with her children, Sailor, Alexa and Jack, as well as Jack's girlfriend Nina.

Christie has been staying at her beachside property with her family

READ: Christie Brinkley wows in strapless swimsuit in new photos

The family have all been staying there during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with their home situated in the luxury Parrot Cay resort in Turks and Caicos.

Christie's Caribbean beach house is filled with amazing white natural décor and minimalist interiors and is rented out when the star isn't staying there, complete with butler service.

The star's house is aptly named Lucky House, which is a three-bedroom villa on the beach.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.