Addison Rae has us dreaming of summer vacation after she shared a gorgeous bikini photo on Thursday – and her picturesque surroundings don't look too bad either!

The TikTok star looked sensational wearing a tiny, gold sequinned bikini, which she pulled up high on her waist to accentuate her hips.

Addison accessorised with a simple choker and earrings and wore her hair slicked back into a high ponytail.

It's unclear where Addison was posing in the Instagram Stories photo. She was surrounded by colourful flowers and a beautiful lake and mountains could be seen in the background.

However, Addison tagged fan account, @adisonqrea in the snap, and judging by the yellow 'tears' that could be seen on her cheek, the picture could well be superimposed onto a fake background – it does make for a pretty photo though.

Addison looked gorgeous in her glittery bikini

Addison showed off her wild sild on Wednesday, flooring fans in a leopard print crop top and matching skirt, which showed off her toned stomach and flawless skin.

The social media queen's stunning photo quickly got fans talking on Instagram, with one commenting: "You look so good!" A second said: "Prettiest girl ever!" While a third added: "OMG you look FIRE!"

And earlier this week, Addison gave fans a masterclass in how to dress "business casual". The 20-year-old struck several poses on her bed as she modelled a navy Stella McCartney jumpsuit that featured a cinched-in waist and a scooped neckline.

Addison wowed fans in her leopard print two-piece

Addison, who boasts 34.3 million Instagram followers, was named as the highest-earning TikTok personality by Forbes in August 2020.

The report claimed that she had earned $5million in the year prior from her various endorsement deals and merchandise; she has worked with Reebok, L'Oréal, Hollister and American Eagle among other brands.

Since October, Addison has been dating fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall. Over the weekend, the couple posed for some cute loved-up snaps, cuddling and kissing each other. "Mine," Addison wrote, while Bryce captioned his picture: "She makes me a simp."

