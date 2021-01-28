Amanda Holden rocks her sassy strut in a mini skirt - with a cheeky twist

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden has shared another sassy strutting video to show off her latest outfit, and we're officially in love.

The star looked incredible in her mini skirt from Maje, showing off her gorgeously golden legs (we're hunting down Amanda's favourite fake tan, STAT) and finishing the look with an oversized white shirt - plus a hair flip, of course.

On first look, we thought Amanda's chic wrap skirt had a white insert beneath the leg split, but it looks as though she has pulled through the fabric from her white shirt. It's no doubt a nifty styling trick from her stylist Karl Willett, who chooses all her daily outfits!

WATCH: Amanda models her Maje mini skirt

The Britain's Got Talent judge completed her look with a pair of tan heels and gold accessories, and also shared a chic shot of the outfit on her Instagram Story.

Within moments of Amanda sharing her latest video, she was inundated with comments from fans - with one writing: "Love your outfit @noholdenback - beautiful," and another adding: "Missed that hair flick!"

Rocking a statement tee and waist-cinching trousers on Wednesday

The Heart Radio presenter always provides plenty of inspiration with her daily looks, and wowed on Wednesday morning in a pair of waist-cinching Jacquemus trousers and a French Connection 'Woman' slogan tee.

The star's women's rights themed T-shirt - which shows a crowd protesting with placards - is a steal at £25 and still available in all sizes on the French Connection website.

Womanhood Graphic T-shirt, £25, French Connection

And on Tuesday, it was a fabulous retro maxi dress from Karen Millen which had fans swooning.

The statement 'Ottoman Knit Stripe Maxi Dress', featured a keyhole neckline, fitted drop waist and flirty leg splits - and even better, it's currently reduced to £141.75 from £189 in the brand's sale.

