Gwen Stefani looks so youthful in patent leather bra and fishnets Fans are going wild over the look.

Add Gwen Stefani to the list of celebrities who do not age.

The Hollaback songstress heated up Instagram Friday when she shared a photo of herself looking ageless in a patent leather bra complete with buckles, paired with distressed shorts topped with a sequined waistband.

Gwen edged up the look even more with fishnet leggings that she pulled above her belly button. "gx fishnets", she captioned the photo. The Voice coach sported plenty of jewelry to accessorize her look, including two gold nameplate necklaces that spelled out “Stefani”, a gold watch, gold bracelets, thin gold hoop earrings, and plenty of gold rings.

Gwen slicked her locks back for the snap, revealing that her hair is still dyed half blonde and half black.

Fans went wild over the photo, with one writing, “Literally the hottest woman ever.” Another chimed in, “I hope you know CPR because you just took my breath away!”

The songstress rocked the same hair color when she made fans swoon in a hilarious Super Bowl commercial she starred in with Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. We also couldn’t stop staring at the leopard-print kaftan she wore in it.

Gwen wore a Camilla kaftan as she chatted with Adam Levine

In the T-Mobile commercial, which pokes fun at how Gwen and Blake got together, the singer sits by a pool chatting on her phone with Adam Levine, wearing a Camilla leopard-print kaftan complete with a printed collar topped with crystal embellishments.

The mother-of-three completed the look with plenty of accessories - a choker, several gold necklaces, and leopard print earrings. She also added some pizazz with her hair, rocking it in a high ponytail.

Just call Gwen the queen of rock-chic style.

