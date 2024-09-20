Catherine Zeta-Jones teases new look as she shares news that drives fans wild

Catherine Zeta-Jones has had a very productive few months – which she has dubbed her "best summer ever".

The 54-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to give fans a first look at the second season of Wednesday – which she has been filming in Ireland – and they were beside themselves when they noticed a new look for her character, Morticia Addams. Watch the clip below.

WATCH: See Morticia Addams new look in Wednesday season 2

"The best summer ever!!! And it's not over yet!!! This is what I have been up to, shooting season 2 of @wednesdaynetflix," she captioned a behind-the-scenes teaser for the hit Netflix show.

"No digitally adjusted bikini pics here folks! The Addams Family share a first look!!" she added.

While her followers were delighted to see snippets that will appear in the next season – coming to Netflix in 2025 – it was Catherine's character's wardrobe that had them bowled over with excitement.

While Morticia is known for her figure-hugging, floor-sweeping black dress, in season one, Catherine's costume boasted a revealing sweetheart neckline, but that appears to have been replaced for season two.

© Netflix Morticia Addams has had a wardrobe change for season 2

A quick glimpse at Catherine's new costume reveals the same figure-hugging silhouette, but the neckline is now a modest V and decorated in shimmering textures.

"OMG OBSESSED WITH THE NEW MORTICIAN DRESS!! CAN'T WAIT," one excited fan commented. A second said: "Can't wait to see you in season two of Wednesday!! Sooo obsessed with your new look as Morticia."

A third added: "I'm fascinated by your magnetic Morticia, and judging by this first look at your new to-die-for wardrobe, we're in for a real treat... I'm already obsessed with it."

© Netflix Catherine's character Morticia had a very different dress in season 1

The second season of Wednesday promises to be "bigger and more twisted than you can even imagine".

Catherine has been upped to a series regular on the series, meaning more screen time for Morticia.

© Netflix Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams

Details surrounding the second season remain scarce. However, it's known that Steve Buscemi, Joanna Lumley, Billie Piper, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton and Haley Joel Osment have been added to the cast.

Earlier this year, leading lady Jenna Ortega revealed some concepts for season two during a conversation with Elle Fanning for Variety's Actors on Actors.

© Netflix There will be no love interest for Wednesday Addams in season 2

"We've decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more," Jenna – who also serves as an executive producer – explained.

"Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously. We're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great."

© Netflix Wednesday season 2 returns in 2025

She also teased what's to come during a chat with E! News at the Emmys. "I've received some scripts for the second season," she noted.

"There's really, really good one-liners, and I think everything's bigger, it's a lot more action-packed. Each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice."