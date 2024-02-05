Beyoncé turns heads in leather cowgirl mini skirt with lookalike daughter Blue Ivy

Beyoncé brought country chic to the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

The superstar, who was seen alongside her husband, Jay Z and their 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, was dressed in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton with not one, but two fierce cowgirl-style ensembles.

The 'Crazy In Love' singer, who is the most decorated winner in Grammys history, wore a crisp white shirt with a large collar and diamond encrusted bolo tie, while draped in a black studded leather Louis Vuitton Jacket.

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce supports Jay-Z as he accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

At one point, the singer looked sensational in a matching leather studded mini-skirt, before swapping into some flared trousers to mix up the country-themed ensemble.'

Of course, Beyoncé polished off the magnificent look with a cream cowgirl hat – leaning into the theme of her 2023 run of shows at the Renaissance World tour and a sure nod to her beloved hometown of Houston, Texas.

Beyoncé kept her icy blonde hair sleek and straight and her makeup neutral, allowing a pop of color from her stiletto nails to catch eyes. The 42-year-old was also draped in plenty of bling from her huge diamond earrings and rings to her diamond grill.

Queen Bey uploaded a series of snaps to her Instagram of her Grammys look and many fans were in awe of her country girl getup, with some suggesting she was teasing her heavily rumored Renaissance: Act II country album.

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce and Jay-Z attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

"Are we entering the Act II: Rodeo era??" wrote on fan. Another said: "We need country Bey back!!" A third added: "Makes sense Houston rodeo!!"

MORE: Celine Dion fans in awe over 'stunning' new look amid surprise Grammys appearance

MORE: Grammys 2024: All the history-making moments and records broken

Beyonce shared the full look on Instagram View post on Instagram

The superstar, who shares Blue Ivy and six-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with Jay, wasn't nominated at this year's ceremony, having been recognised at last year's awards in Los Angeles for her 2022 album, Renaissance, but her rap icon husband was awarded the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

Jay Z, real name Shawn Carter, walked onto the stage accompanied by their eldest, Blue, who looked so grown up in an off-white dress.

Fans were marvelling at Blue and how she was "twinning" with her famous mom. "Beyonce and Blue Ivy really said copy & paste because they look like twin sisters!" said a fan.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 2024 Grammy Awards highlights

The 99 Problems rapper's speech went viral after he defended his wife by suggesting that the Grammys "doesn't work by its own metrics" due to her being the most awarded in history but having never won Album of the Year.

Jay added: "Think about that. That doesn't work. Some of you going to go home tonight feeling like you've been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don't belong in a category."

The crowed burst into laughter as well as audible shock before Jay laughed and added: "When I get nervous I tell the truth.

"But outside of that, forget the Grammys for a second, just in life. You've got to keep showing up, you've got to keep showing up until they give you those accolades you feel you deserve."