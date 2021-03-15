Kate Garraway rocks chic leather jacket as she's pictured in London She wore a beautiful floral dress, too

Kate Garraway looked fabulous in a red leather jacket as she was pictured in London on Monday morning, heading to the Global studios to present her Smooth Radio show.

Teaming her biker jacket with a pretty floral dress, the star was clashing textures and prints like a pro in her outfit, which she teamed with a cosy neck scarf and a protective face mask.

She also carried a large tote bag and wore bold red slouchy boots, and styled her signature blonde hair in smooth blowdry.

Kate rocked a leather jacket and a floral dress

Kate often wows with her on-screen looks for Good Morning Britain, but we love seeing the off-duty style that she rocks for her radio show, too.

The busy presenter is often seen carrying a number of bags - and even sometimes, a wheelie suitcase - as she heads into work at the Global studios.

WATCH: Kate Garraway talks fears for daughter Darcey in candid GMB moment

Kate hosted Friday's GMB as usual, and fans were in love with her latest high street look - a gorgeous yellow dress from Zara. ITV stylist Debbie Harper shared a smiling snap of the star wearing the sunshine look, which sparked plenty of comments.

"Lovely picture and that is a lovely dress - and yellow is my favourite colour," one wrote, with another adding: "Gorgeous warm colour!"



Wearing Zara for Friday's GMB

It comes after Kate gave an honest interview to The Sunday Times magazine, speaking of her husband Derek's continuing health battle and her decision to make a documentary about her and her family's experiences with COVID-19.

The programme will air on 23 March, and will mark the first time that the public, and even members of Derek's friends and family, have seen him since he was hospitalised.

Kate's husband has been in hospital since March 2020

Kate said that Derek's condition has deteriorated "dramatically" and that he has lost eight stone during his hospitalisation.

"The change in his body is shocking," she warned journalist and family friend Decca Aitkenhead. "You're going to be shocked, Decca."