Kate Garraway stuns GMB fans in Next dress of dreams This is beautiful!

Kate Garraway was back hosting on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, and we're not surprised that fans have fallen in love with her dress!

The star wore a pretty design from Emma Willis' collection with the brand, which features a flattering wrap silhouette, deep V neckline and floral print.

ITV stylist Debbie Harper shared a smiling snap of Kate in the frock, prompting plenty of fans to comment. "@gmb @kategarraway looking fabulous in red Emma Willis @nextofficial!" she captioned it.

Kate looked beautiful in her Next dress

Fans quickly flocked to comment on the post, with one sweetly writing: "Kate is just beautiful inside and out. Inspiring and strong. Love to you loads and you look stunning in that red dress."

Another replied: "Absolutely stunning on you beautiful Kate... sending loads of love," and another said: "Love an orange!"

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kate also wore the dress for an appearance on The One Show

The presenter's bold midi is £52 from Next, and is available in tall and petite sizing. Emma looks just as gorgeous in the campaign shots of the dress, styling it with simple white trainers.

Fans continue to send their supportive comments to Kate following the airing of her emotional documentary Finding Derek on Tuesday evening.

Floral dress, £52, Next

The one-off programme followed the Good Morning Britain presenter as she dealt with a year like no other following husband Derek Draper's positive Covid-19 diagnosis which left him severe health issues.

Taking to social media during the programme, fans watching at home expressed their emotion and awe at the Good Morning Britain star's strength as well as voicing their anger at those who deny the virus after seeing the impact on the Garraway family.

Kate has thanked fans for their support following the documentary

Meanwhile, Kate's colleagues and close friends were also eager to share messages of support for her on social media. Good Morning Britain star, Ben Shephard, wrote: "So proud of my friend @kategarraway she continues to surprise, delight, occasionally infuriate but always inspire me. Thinking of Kate, her family and anyone who is battling Covid or has lost someone close to them to the virus. #FindingDerek."