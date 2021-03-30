Janelle Monae is glistening in one of her most glamorous looks ever The singer looked beautiful

Janelle Monae is quite literally sparkling as she modelled one of her most glamorous looks ever in a photoshoot for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.

The star had been nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Antebellum, but she lost out to Viola Davis for her role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Janelle is known for turning heads as she showcases high-concept looks, and her latest stunning ensemble was no exception.

In the photos, the Make Me Feel singer looked fierce with her blonde pompadour, black sleeved crop top and white gown that perfectly covered the floor.

And she shimmered as she wore some Jennifer Fisher bracelets and rings while posing in front of a large wooden door in an outdoor setting.

Referencing her shine, the Moonlight star wrote: "Thou shall keep glistening."

The post followed on from previous ones that Janelle had posted, modelling the same luxurious look.

And fans went wild for the post, as one beamed: "Blinded by the SHIIIIINE!!" Another fan posted: "I can't get enough of this look."

The star literally sparkled

Other fans continued to lavish the Hidden Figures star with praise, as one wrote: "A stunning queen," while a different one added: "You glo girl!!"

Janelle's incredible look also left many fans speechless, and some commented on her post simply using emojis, like the flame and heart eyes.

Many others were only able to post the word "beautiful".

The star has been modelling the look for the past few days on her Instagram, and it has been attracting a lot of attention, with one of the posts garnering over 250,000 likes.

Janelle is known for her stylish looks

Janelle has modelled some incredibly beautiful and strange outfits over the years and back in November, she blew fans away as she transformed into a fly.

The look was inspired by the US vice-presidential debate in which a fly landed on the head of then-serving VP Mike Pence, inspiring dozens of internet memes.

All throughout the month she modelled the incredible bodysuit that came complete with moving wings.

"Since the debate a lot has happened," she joked. "I can't wait for you to get to know ME."

But despite saying that the "flycon" would last past 30 days, a typical fly's life expectancy, the elaborate costume hasn't been seen since the end of November.

