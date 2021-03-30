Gemma Collins looks unreal in ab-baring crop top after 10-mile walk The Dancing on Ice star shared a motivational message

Gemma Collins is "loving" her transformation after shedding a whopping three-stone since she began her fitness journey last year.

The 40-year-old looked sensational in her recent Instagram post, wearing a chic black crop top, which highlighted her slimmed-down figure, and matching leggings.

MORE: Gemma Collins highlights weight loss in surprising Tesco outfit

Sharing a motivational post after completing a ten-mile walk, Gemma couldn't have looked prouder of her efforts as she posed with one hand in the air and the other on her hip.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Collins reveals bizarre coronavirus-inspired loungewear

She wrote: "10 MILES woo hoo YEAH BABY. I’m so proud of myself! Literally so so proud I could only do 2 miles few weeks back! I’m loving my transformation mentally and physically!

"Also put a call into @realtamerhassan for some motivation on the walk he said Gemma!!! Don’t fall at the last hurdle he’s right I gotta keep going!"

She added: "Thank you TAM so girls ring ya crush if you need motivation he he thank you @carolinejuniperpt_ for your wonderful encouragement @cjfitness_1."

MORE: Gemma Collins displays insane flexibility as she copies Victoria Beckham's signature leg pose

MORE: Gemma Collins' lavish lockdown home – take a look

Gemma highlighted her three-stone weight loss

Her followers were quick to share words of praise and encouragement, with one commenting: "Look at that waist! Slaying it girlfriend."

A second compared Gemma to English film and TV bombshell Diana Dors, writing: "Good for you. Well done. You look great. You remind me so much of another past icon Diana Dors."

A third added: "Well done Gemma, you must feel fantastic. You look great too!" And a fourth wrote: "So encouraging. Well done, keep going!"

Gemma has been sharing her fitness journey on Instagram, and last week she posted a similar message while working out with exercise ropes in her garden.

MORE: Gemma Collins emotional after revealing verbal attack that left her mother in tears

Gemma has been sharing motivational messages with her fans

She said in a video: "Good morning guys, it's the GC, now I've just come on here quickly to let you know we're gonna be out of lockdown soon and it's not about how you look it's how you feel.

"I've been training since 7:30 this morning, yes it's Saturday, yes I'd probably normally be going shopping but do you know what, I have loved the lockdown because of the time it's given me and I've made so many changes in my life, so many right steps in the right direction."

She added: "I'm just coming on here quickly because if anyone isn't feeling motivated today I hope I can motivate you and I hope you can be on the ropes and squat thrusting like me. And listen I started and I was terrible but I've got the buzz for it and I love it and hope you can too. Happy weekend."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.