Kate Garraway's silky red dress leaves GMB viewers in awe

Kate Garraway had fans in awe on Thursday as she wore a silky red dress for her appearance on Good Morning Britain.

The TV star looked sensational in the bright red number, which is from British luxury dress label Ellie Lines.

The fabulous frock is called the Silverstone red silk jacquard dress, costing £490. It features a subtle leopard print, with a silk pussycat bow around the neck and a flattering tie waist design.

WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals excitement at new milestone

Kate styled the dress with a pair of pointed nude heels and minimal accessories, letting the bright red ensemble do all the talking.

She wore her hair in her signature blonde bob and sported minimal makeup, showing off her natural beauty.

The presenter looked fabulous in the red ensemble

Kate's figure looked absolutely amazing in the dress, and we can't help but think it’s the perfect style frock for post-lockdown dinner and drinks with friends.

If, like us, you are wanting to recreate the look this weekend, we have found an amazing high-street alternative.

This red satin style dress from ASOS is stunning, and the best news is that it is also on sale, reduced from £45 to £31.50.

Red midi dress, was £45 now £31.50, ASOS

It features batwing sleeves, a front leg split, a flattering V-neck and a wrap waist design. Simply pair the dress with some nude heels like Kate and a matching nude clutch bag for a stylish and sophisticated evening look.

Kate has been loving wearing red of late, and last week was spotted in an amazing pair of red flared trousers during her appearance on GMB.

Kate looked amazing in the bold red trousers

The presenter paired the trousers with a red and white patterned shirt and matching red heels, and looked incredible in the bold ensemble – which made her legs look ultra long!

Kate's shirt featured a unique red and white pattern, with long sleeves and a fun tie neck detail, complimenting the bright trousers perfectly.

DISCOVER: Kate Garraway looks fabulous in hot pink keyhole dress

