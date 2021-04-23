Kate Garraway looks fabulous in hot pink keyhole dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Garraway looked fabulous on Thursday during her appearance on Good Morning Britain, wearing a hot pink dress with a bold palm print and keyhole detail.

The dress is from Manchester-based fashion brand Forever Unique, founded by Real Housewives star Seema Malhotra, and it is still available online!

The TV presenter looked stunning in the fuchsia colour, and paired the frock with some bright green pointed heels.

WATCH: Kate Garraway returns to work after Derek Draper comes home from hospital

Kate had her hair styled in her signature blonde bob and sported minimal makeup for the occasion, showing off her natural beauty.

The pink jacquard dress features a tie waist design and an A-line skirt to accentuate your figure, with a keyhole neckline and button detailing along the wrists.

The presenter looked amazing in the hot pink dress

It is a steal at just £79.99, and is perfect to pair with some white sandals for your summer holiday this year.

During Kate's appearance on the show, she revealed her husband Derek Draper's sweet reaction to a new dress of hers.

Pink jacquard dress, £79.99, Forever Unique

The mum-of-two is currently caring for her husband at their north London home, and said: "It's been wonderful having Derek at home – and lots of little positives, I think. And whether those are positives because it is genuinely helping his cognition being at home or whether it's just because I'm there to see the little things – whereas I couldn’t go in [to hospital] before and we were on Facetime and stuff, I don’t know. But it feels so positive, so little moments of reaction."

Kate continued: "And he actually said something the other day. I walked in the other morning just before I left to go to Smooth [radio] and I said, 'I'm off to Smooth now,' and he said, 'New dress?' which was just amazing. And it was, actually!

"And I thought that was amazing on so many levels because he recognised it, second, he realised to remember that I need a lot of flattery, so there was some emotional connection there and some basis of what our relationship has always been based on. And it was just a little moment…"

