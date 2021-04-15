Smiling Kate Garraway looks incredible in leopard print dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Garraway looked stunning on Wednesday when she wore a bold, leopard print midi dress to present the popular ITV show, Good Morning Britain.

Kate's dress featured a black and blue leopard print design, with buttons down the front and a shirt style collar at the top.

She accessorised the frock with a small black scarf tied around the collar, giving the outfit a unique and chic twist. Her hair was worn in her signature sharp blonde bob, and her makeup was kept natural for the show, keeping all eyes on the glamourous ensemble.

The dress is from London-based fashion label Fresha, and is currently reduced from £149 to £74.

Kate looked stunning in the Fresha frock

We have found an amazing alternative if you are looking to recreate Kate's look, and the best news is that it is also on sale!

This Warehouse dress features a super similar leopard print design, with the same collar detail and button fastening down the front, perfect for returning to the office this summer.

Belted animal midi dress, was £59 now £47.20, Warehouse

Kate recently opened up on Good Morning Britain about her husband Derek Draper's return from hospital, and revealed why he was finally able to leave after an incredibly difficult year.

Speaking on the show, she said: "It was a medical reason for coming home, as well as obviously our desire and I'm sure his desire too, to try and encourage a more normal environment to stimulate his recovery, cognition and consciousness better. It is a very unique situation so they’re trying to find unique solutions."

Kate's husband Derek has returned home from hospital

Ranvir Singh chatted to Kate following Derek's return, and said: "We're so thrilled for you, does Derek know he's home and has he expressed any feelings about it?" to which Kate replied: "When he came in the door, as we pulled up…I could see two little faces of Darcey and Billy looking out of the window and they ran out of the door, and Derek immediately burst into tears and there was a lot of hugging. He absolutely knew he was home."

