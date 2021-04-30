Pippa Middleton looks stunning for romantic date night with husband James

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews were spotted enjoying a child-free date night in London on Thursday, wrapped up warm as they sat eating outside at a restaurant in Chelsea. Relatable!

The couple, who recently welcomed a baby daughter, Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews, brought their dogs along with them for their night out at the Italian eatery - and as usual Pippa looked chic and elegant in a laidback look.

The pictures, published by E! Online, show Pippa wearing her monochrome Alexa Chung coat and Chloe 'Suzanna' boots, with her brunette hair pulled back into a low bun. She added a black polo neck jumper to her outfit, too.

WATCH: Pippa's style over the years

It's certainly a look that her sister the Duchess of Cambridge would wear, and the siblings often wear the same brands and even borrow each other's clothes.

Pippa wore a checked coat not unlike the styles sister Kate wears

Pippa is often spotted out and about in London with her children. Earlier this month, the 37-year-old was seen pushing her baby in a pushchair, wearing a French Connection coat over a burgundy, polka dot Whistles dress that her sister Kate had worn two years earlier.

We can't be sure, but it wouldn't surprise us if it was borrowed from Kate!

Since lockdown restrictions have no eased, it's thought that Pippa may well have got together with her older sister to introduce her to her new niece in either of their private gardens.

Pippa is known to love wearing a number of other royally-approved brands, and also packs her baby essentials in a black cross-body bag by Pop & Suki - Suki Waterhouse's label - a line that is also loved by Princess Beatrice.

Pippa and James welcomed their daughter on 15 March, with a family source telling HELLO! at the time: "Mother and baby are doing well. She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival."

