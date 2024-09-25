Alex Jones' Marks & Spencer blazer has a seriously royal vibe about it

Alex Jones always looks so chic when she presents The One Show, and we love to know where she gets her dreamy wardrobe. Tess Wright, the lady in charge of the mother-of-three's wardrobe, often shares her clients looks on her Instagram page and on Tuesday evening she uploaded a story featuring Alex's latest look, and it's pretty fabulous.

WATCH: Alex Jones channels Sarah Jessica Parker in statement skirt

The TV veteran opted for a simple pair of white trousers, which she teamed with black heels and the most stunning navy blue blazer which came from Marks & Spencer.

© Instagram Alex Jones looked fabulous in her navy blazer from Marks & Spencer

Alex wore the 'Wool Blend Tailored Double Breasted Blazer' from the M&S Collection range and it's got a distinctive Princess of Wales vibe about it. Kate recently wore a blazer to church and looked so chic. We think she'd love this look.

© M&S Alex's blazer is from Marks & Spencer

The website says of the style: "This wool-blend blazer is a stylish choice for work or special occasions. Tailored fit, with a double-breasted fastening and sharp peak lapels. Two flap pockets and a welt pocket at the chest, with a back vent for easy movement. Fully lined for comfort."

It's priced at £89 and is the kind of style that would not only carry through to each season, but also could be worn with so many things - paired with jeans for instant casual glam, or even over a pencil skirt for an outfit tailor-made for the office.

© Shutterstock The Princess of Wales loves blazers

The Welsh host spoke to HELLO! earlier this year,and she said of her personal style: "Usually my style is very much inspired by anything French. I like trench coats, blazers and jeans, clothes that are well cut, and wearing good quality basics that you can mix and match. I'm a coat fanatic, I love shopping for jackets and coats.”

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Alex's outfits on The Oner Show are so chic

Remarking about what inspires her, the TV star said: "“I love looking through magazines; it’s a little treat with the weekly shop. I also use Pinterest boards for styling inspiration and then go into my wardrobe to see how to make outfits from what I’ve already got. Plus, there are various people on Instagram who I follow – not necessarily celebrities.”