Alex Jones surprises in daring swimsuit

The One Show's Alex Jones never fails to impress with her sartorial choices – and her vibrant summer wardrobe is certainly no exception.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the TV star sparked a sweet fan reaction when she shared a bronzed snapshot of herself rocking an eye-catching candyfloss pink swimsuit emblazoned with fiery-red lobsters.

© Instagram The TV presenter posed up a storm in her vibrant swimsuit

Posing for the camera, Alex, 47, appeared in her element as she basked in the glorious sunshine beside a crystal-clear swimming pool. For a cohesive look, the mother-of-three accessorised with some vibrant retro red sunglasses.

She wore her caramel-streaked tresses in a playful updo and struck a statuesque pose with one arm placed behind her head.

© Instagram Alex and her family recently welcomed a new puppy

In her wholesome update, Alex also added a rare video of her two sons Teddy and Kit chasing their new puppy around their sprawling garden. Elsewhere she included a precious image of herself hugging one of her sons and a sweet clip of her little girl Annie playing with a party whistle.

Alongside her carousel of photos, Alex gushed: "August was a great one. A new member of the family. Plenty of sunshine. And time with family and friends in some beautiful places. Next stop… back to school."

Alex's fans and friends instantly flooded the comments section with heartfelt compliments. One follower wrote: "Awww gorgeous," while a second noted: "Amazing swimsuit vibes," and a third remarked: "Your garden looks fabulous – enjoy!!"

© Instagram Alex shares three children with her husband Charlie

The Welsh presenter and her husband Charlie Thomson recently swapped their Victorian home in the Big Smoke for a more tranquil property in the countryside. After their long stint in London, the couple and their three children Teddy, six, Kit, four and Annie, two, upped sticks and moved into a sprawling home boasting plenty of space.

Sharing a glimpse inside their major relocation, Alex recently told her Instagram followers: "We made it and are completely delighted with the new house. Thank you so much for all your messages of support over the last few weeks. We are obviously living in complete chaos, but it already feels like home.

"It was a big decision to leave West London where we have been very happy for 14 years, but we wanted the children to have space to play outside and to grow up in nature. It took nearly 4 years of searching to find the 'one'.

She went on to say: "Somewhere where the children could appreciate nature but yet close enough to London for me to get to work and we have. It feels like she was waiting for us to find her. We feel very lucky."

Alex and Charlie's love story

The couple met at a New Year's Eve party in 2011 and dated for four years before eventually exchanging vows in 2015 at Cardiff Castle. In a touching tribute to their initial encounter, the pair opted to tie the knot on New Year's Eve.

© Getty Images Alex Jones and husband Charlie Thomson

Their fairytale wedding ceremony was followed by a charming reception in Cardiff Castle's 18th-century library and dining room.

Alex has previously spoken about how starting a family with Charlie has helped to strengthen their bond. During an interview with The Mirror, she shared: "You become a team, and it strengthens your relationship. You have to rely on each other, especially because we're both working. I couldn't do it without Charlie."