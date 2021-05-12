Vogue Williams just wore the brightest pink H&M co-ord – and we are obsessed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If you are ever in need of a bit of colourful outfit inspiration, then Vogue Williams is the girl to follow.

The TV presenter is known for sharing her bright ensembles over on her social media, and her latest look was no exception.

On Tuesday, Vogue shared a video wearing the brightest pink shirt and matching wide-leg trousers, and looked absolutely amazing in the co-ord.

WATCH: Vogue Williams wows in bright pink co-ord

The set is from British high street label H&M, and the trousers are still available, so we recommend snapping them up before they sell out!

Vogue styled the co-ord with a pair of pink and red lace-up trainers, and tucked the shirt stylishly into the waistband of the trousers, looking as chic as ever for the occasion.

Vogue also shared a snap of the outfit on her Instagram story

The star wore her hair styled in loose waves for the video, and kept her makeup minimal, showing off her natural beauty.

She accessorised the look with some subtle gold jewellery, making sure to not draw attention away from the bold set.

Pink wide-leg trousers, £17.99, H&M

If you're looking for an alternative for when the weather gets warmer, Mango have the perfect pair of shorts!

Pink flowy shorts, £19.99, Mango

In the clip she can be heard saying: "A lot of love for my little chic pink outfit, I will try and find a link on H&M, I did get it about three weeks ago."

Vogue showcased her love of bright colours again earlier in the month, as she sported a sky blue chunky wrap cardigan for bank holiday Monday.

Vogue looked beautiful in the blue outfit

The TV presenter stepped out in the most gorgeous piece of knitwear from Amanda Wakeley, looking absolutely flawless despite the time being an eye-wateringly early 4.58am – ouch!

She teamed the cardigan with a pair of black leggings and matching pumps - and fans got a closer look at the snuggly piece when she posted a sunny video of herself after hosting her radio show.

“Good morning,” she told her 846k followers. “That’s that part of my day over… It’s a bank holiday so I’ll be spending the afternoon with the kids watching movies.”

