Gemma Collins just unveiled the latest in a long line of bizarre coronavirus trends… but we're kind of loving it. The TOWIE star took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal her latest clothing design, and it's safe to say it's a little on the wild side.

The Essex favourite was rocking a loungewear set featuring a leopard print hoodie and leggings, as well as a built-in face mask.

We've got to hand it to the Diva Forever star – it's a pretty good idea.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Collins shows off bizarre coronavirus loungewear

Explaining the thinking behind the design, Gemma declared: "Hey all you cool cats and kittens this is the GC here.

"Guys I have designed a nice loungewear set that if you forget your mask, this doubles up as one. Plus, if it's raining, there's a hood on it."

Gemma had her fans in stitches with her bizarre new loungewear look

Her followers were amused by the video, commenting in their hundreds. One wrote, "New level of covid 19 lol", while another joked Gemma looked like she was straight out of Netflix show Tiger King, saying, "Carol Baskin whaaat". A third fan branded her "an innovative queen".

Others weren't quite as convinced by the look, with several people pointing out that her Gemma Collins Collection look didn't look practical. One said, "It's not great if you have to pull the mask up every second."

The TOWIE star is no stranger to quirky loungewear

Gemma isn't the first to create a COVID-19 inspired look, and she certainly won't be the last. PrettyLittleThing broke the internet a few weeks ago with their mask and LBD combo, worn by Kate Moss' sister Lottie.

The £15 mask bodycon dress is the ultimate hybrid outfit, enabling wearers to look stylish while staying safe from the virus.

Tan leopard-print face mask dress, £18, PrettyLittleThing

It's now available in several other colours and prints including stone, blue, tan, monochrome and nude. We reckon the leopard print style is a dead ringer for Gemma's… but we know which one we'll be wearing to pop to the shops.

Face masks have quite literally become the must-have fashion accessory of 2020. From leopard print to floral to practical – wearing glasses with a face mask is a nightmare! – we've got you covered with our round-ups of the best styles to shop now.

