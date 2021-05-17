Addison Rae wore a strip of fabric as a top to the MTV Movie Awards Fans are losing it over the look.

Addison Rae did not go for subtleties as she hit the red carpet at the MTV Movie Awards Sunday night.

The TikTok star made jaws drop when she arrived at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles wearing a black crop top so tiny it looked like a strip of fabric. Addison’s stylist, Law Roach, completed the Christopher Esber look with a matching skirt from the brand that came complete with a built-in body chain.

Addison wowed in a Christopher Esber ensemble

Addison also wore Stuart Weitman heels and topped the ensemble with a black overcoat and Djula double hoops.

The social media star’s celebrity friends and fans lost it when she uploaded a post on Instagram Sunday that showed her wearing the look - so much so that it racked up over four million likes in less than 12 hours.

"MTV", Addison captioned it. "So hot I can’t handle!!", one follower wrote. Another added, "Someone come pick up my jaw."

Lil Nas X also chimed in, writing, "u ate," while Kourtney Kardashian replied, "WOW".

Addison's Instagram post of the look racked up over 4 million likes

Addison was on hand to present an award at the show and went on to change into a different outfit as she presented the award for Best Kiss with her He’s All That costar Tanner Buchanan.

The budding beauty mogul switched things up to a green floral print mini dress and went viral when she and Tanner kissed before they presented the award (an MTV Movie Awards tradition for the winners - and sometimes the presenters too).

Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan made waves with their onstage kiss

Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline ended up taking home the trophy for Best Kiss (and kissing too), but Addison’s kiss with Tanner quickly started trending on Twitter. It was a steamy smooch that got mixed reactions from fans.

As for other stars who made style statements last night, Ginny and Georgia star Antonia Gentry looked incredible in a cream Valentino crop top and matching skirt, and Insecure star Yvonne Orji dazzled in a multicolored strapless fringe dress.

