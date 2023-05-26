The Memorial Day 2023 sales are here and these are the deals I have my eyes on

I scoured the big Memorial Day 2023 sales (including royal and celebrity faves) so you don't have to

If you've been hoping to shop the big 2023 Memorial Day sales- now's the time! And as one of HELLO!'s resident shopping experts (and a MAJOR online shopper in my down time) I'm here to make things easier. I have scoured the internet looking for the best online deals have put together an edit of all the huge discounts on everything from fashion and beauty to homeware, and everything in between.

I've even highlighted the celebrity and royal-approved brands that our readers love. You're welcome!

From Nordstrom to Sephora, Macy's or Walmart, we're keeping track of what's trending so you don't have to, and we'll keep it updated with all the best discount codes here as soon as they're released.

Best Memorial Day 2023 sales: What's hot

Get started with my favorite picks from top retailers...

Best Memorial Day 2023 sales: Celebrity & royal faves

Here at HELLO! there's nothing we love more than a celebrity- or royal-loved look that we can shop for ourselves! So here are some VERY tempting A-list favorites that are on sale for Memorial Day. Win win!

COACH

While I was a Coach fan long before I knew JLo loved their bags too, I still can't resist checking out her fave looks. If you can relate, get ready to score up to 40% off a Coach bag, including selected styles in the Jennifer Lopez-approved Tabby range.





EVERLANE

Angelina Jolie and Meghan Markle favorite Everlane has up to 30% off selected fashion from easy-to-wear dresses and jeans (which are amazing, btw) to bags.





ASPINAL OF LONDON

A go-to of British royals like Princess Kate, Aspinal is offering a selection of its luxury bags for up to 50% off. Brilliant!





VERONICA BEARD

The Duchess of Sussex is a huge fan of Veronica Beard - and has the brand's vegan leather pants, and chic shirt dresses in her wardrobe. Shop the Memorial Day sale and get an extra 20% off with the code: SUMMERTIME.

JW PEI BAGS



Worn by stars from Anne Hathaway to Emily Ratajkowski, JW Pei's already affordable bags have a discount for Memorial Day - get 20% off bestsellers with the code 23MM20, and 15% off new styles when you use: 23MM15.

SKIMS

The SKIMS bi-annual sale coincides with Memorial Day weekend - shop shapewear, Skims Swim, dresses and more for up to 30% off.

Best Memorial Day 2023 sales: More great deals and discount codes

If my picks weren't your cup of tea, keep scrolling for more great Memorial Day sale deals to see if you're tempted!

SAKS

Saks is offering big Memorial Day savings across every category, but we admit we're mostly checking out those designer deals for up to 50% off!

ANTHROPOLOGIE

Anthropologie is offering an extra 40% off selected sale items this Memorial Day Weekend, as well as 30% off select outdoor dining, games and room decor; and 20% off full-priced in-stock furniture and home decor.

WALMART

As you might expect from America's largest retailer, Memorial Day Weekend is a massive sales holiday in Walmart stores and online.

MACY'S

Every year, Macy's offers one of the biggest Memorial Day Weekend sales. Save 20% to 60% off including big savings on major home goods like sofas, dining sets, and mattresses, you can give your home a complete overhaul on a budget. And get an EXTRA 20% off select sale and clearance items with the code: MEMDAY.





SEPHORA

Sephora is offering up to 50% off on selected must-have beauty buys. Plus, you can get free shipping with code FREESHIP.





THE HOME DEPOT

Gear up for summer with up to 30% off select appliances during The Home Depot's Memorial Day Sale through May 29.





ASOS

ASOS has offered up to 50% off select styles.





LOFT

Get 40% off your purchase with code SUMMER.





NINE WEST

We don't know about you but we're ready to kick off our work-from-home slippers and step into some seriously stylish footwear. Nine West has great looks from boots to sandals in the clearance sale starting at $35, with up to 40% off sitewide.





BACKCOUNTRY

Get all of your summer outdoor needs at Backcountry, where you'll get up to 50% off gear and apparel from brands like The North Face, Black Diamond, and Outdoor Research.





OVERSTOCK.COM

Overstock has one of the BIGGEST sales of the season, with big savings on thousands of items across every category - plus free shipping!





eBay

eBay has a massive range of goodies on sale for Memorial Day Weekend. From electronics and outdoor decor to clothing and fashion accessories, you'll find savings of up to 50% off all over the site.





ZAPPOS

Zappos has every shoe style you can imagine on sale including great deals on sneakers from Adidas, Asics, Nike and New Balance.





DERMSTORE

Save 20% off top brands at Dermstore this weekend with the offer code: SUN.

BROOKLINEN

On the search for the ultimate in dreamy bedding? Brooklinen is offered 20% off sitewide.

MODAOPERANDI

If you're looking for luxury deals, you'll find top designers at up to 80% off on sale at ModaOperandi.





OONI

Why not grab an outdoor pizza oven for summer? Ooni is offering 30% off through Memorial Day Weekend.





J CREW

J Crew is offering 40% off all styles and an extra 50% off select sale styles. Just use code WEEKEND at checkout!





THEORY

Enjoy up to 60% off plus an EXTRA 20% off selected styles.





BLOOMINGDALE'S

Bloomingdale's has sales available on apparel, jewelry, handbags, shoes, and home items - and don't miss the designer sale! You can find an extra 50% off select sale items, 50% off select jewelry, and 30-50% off a large selection of items across categories.





SUR LA TABLE

Want to upgrade your kitchen? Check out Sur La Table's sale on Le Creuset, Staub, Ooni and more.

When is Memorial Day 2023?

So now that you're done shopping, maybe you're curious about what Memorial Day is - and when it actually takes place! Memorial Day, originally created to honor veterans who've lost their lives while serving in the military, is a federal holiday observed annually on the last Monday of May. In 2023 Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 29.

The holiday weekend, which takes place during graduation season, has become known as the kick-off of all things summer with BBQs, outdoor activities and of course, the Memorial Day sales.

What stores have Memorial Day sales?

Which stores don't have Memorial Day Sales? With many spring sales already underway, retailers cut prices even more for the day, one of the biggest sale days of the year. There's a whole A to Z of fashion brand sales from Anthropologie to Zappos.