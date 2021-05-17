Ginny and Georgia star Antonia Gentry wows in a showstopping look She looks incredible!

Antonia Gentry is one of the stars at the top of our best-dressed shortlist for the MTV Movie Awards.

The Ginny and Georgia star looked incredible when she hit the red carpet at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, Calif. wearing an off-white Valentino crop top and a matching textured mini skirt.

Antonia Gentry stunned in a Valentino ensemble

Antonia, who was nominated for Best Breakthrough Performance at Sunday night's awards show, completed the look with strappy black stilettos.

She also rocked her signature curly locks parted down the middle and pulled back.

The actress rose to stardom during the pandemic when Netflix binge-watchers couldn’t stop watching break-out show Ginny and Georgia, which has since been renewed for a second season. Hailey Bieber was just one of the celebrities obsessed with the series, which Antonia said still makes her nervous.

"It's been pretty overwhelming to just know that some of the people that you admire have seen the show and like the show," Antonia, who grew up as a Justin Bieber fan, told Entertainment Tonight.

Antonia was nominated for Best Breakthrough Performance at the MTV Movie Awards

"I know Hailey Bieber has seen our show, and that just makes me sweat. It makes me sweat a little bit. But it's very exciting and the support has been really fantastic."

The release date hasn't been announced yet for the second season of the series, which will feature ten 60-minute episodes.

As for what they can expect when the show does return, Antonia hinted that there will be plenty of drama, much like season one.

"It's a roller coaster ride," she told ET. "Even I don't know the full details, but I am on the edge of my seat. I know it's going to be a full package of just excitement and plot and craziness."

We can’t wait.

