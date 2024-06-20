Dakota Johnson suffers awkward wardrobe malfunction on Jimmy Kimmel Live: 'My dress just fell off'

Dakota Johnson took promoting her upcoming R-rated movie to the next level after almost exposing herself while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old suffered an awkward wardrobe malfunction while discussing her new movie Daddio, where she plays a taxi passenger who ends up sharing the unfortunate decisions that led to an affair with a married man.

Dakota looked gorgeous in a black dress that boasted delicate straps, but during a clip of the movie, one of the intricate chains snapped.

© ABC Dakota held her dress together for the whole interview

Once the focus was back on Dakota, she was clutching her left shoulder as Jimmy chuckled: "A part of your dress just came unhooked. Are you all right? Should I get some Scotch tape?"

Appearing stunned, Dakota attempted to keep her dress in place and replied: "My dress just... it just fell off."

There was no saving the strap though and Dakota was forced to hold it in place for the rest of the interview to avoid exposing herself.

Dakota has been serving up incredible looks during the promotion of her new film.

© ABC Dakota's strap broke on her dress

Earlier this month, she attended the screening of Daddio in New York City and looked stunning in a Y2K-inspired ensemble.

Pairing a set of opaque sheer tights with a simple, beige-toned tank mini dress, Dakota made a statement for effortless red carpet dressing.

© ABC There was no saving Dakota's dress strap

She accessorized her cooler-than-cool look with a sleek leather waist belt, fixed with a gold buckle, a set of black pump heels, and a chunky black ring on her right-hand middle finger.

For glam, she let her luscious brunette locks roam free while her iconic statement fringe grazed her eyebrows.

© ABC Dakota was forced to hold her dress together

Keeping on theme with her subtle wardrobe ensemble, Dakota opted for a glossy lip look and a light smokey eye with lots of mascara.

She wore another gorgeous look at the premiere of Daddio during the Tribeca Film Festival held at the BMCC Theater in New York City.

For the glamorous event, Dakota opted for a semi-sheer blue dress that hugged her figure perfectly, highlighting her graceful silhouette. Her choice of minimal makeup allowed her natural beauty to shine through, while her long, flowing hair added an elegant touch to her look.

© Getty Images Dakota looked gorgeous at the "Daddio" premiere during the 2024 Tribeca Festival

Meanwhile, Dakota's appearance on the show came soon after her Daddio co-star Sean Penn, who spoke to Jimmy about their new film last week.

Sean plays the cab driver who drives Dakota's character back to her Manhattan apartment after landing at JFK International Airport.

As the film takes place in the cab, Jimmy asked Sean if he was driving while shooting the movie. "So, you know, a little bit," said Sean, who explained that they filmed on a stage with LED screens.

© Sony Pictures Dakota and Sean Penn star in Daddio

"It's a little bit of a blend. There's some stuff that's done on the streets. But, yeah, that was," he continued.

"So, going to work was going to sit in a car with Dakota Johnson all day long while she sang these beautiful words beautifully.

"It was sort of like how would it be as a job to go sit in a car and have Paul McCartney playing Yesterday every day, but looking like Dakota Johnson," he added.