Dakota Johnson displays incredible physique in see-through chainmail dress

Dakota Johnson has worn one incredible outfit after another to promote her upcoming Marvel movie – but her latest red carpet look might just be her best yet.

The 34-year-old turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of Madame Web on Monday, and she looked phenomenal rocking a floor-sweeping chainmail dress.

Dakota had all eyes on her when she arrived at the Regency Village Theatre, looking almost naked underneath the see-through gown.

The dress boasted sparkling silver material and a plunging neckline that showed off Dakota's sensational physique.

Protecting her modesty, she wore a flesh-colored bodysuit underneath and slipped on a pair of black, peep-toe heels that made her toned legs look impossibly long.

© Getty Images Dakota looked gorgeous in her chainmail dress

Keeping her dress as the focus of her look, Dakota added minimal accessories, opting for a white necklace that adorned her collarbone with a silver pendant in the middle.

Her long hair was worn down in subtle waves with her trademark bangs framing her sculpted features.

As for makeup, Dakota highlighted her eyes with lashings of mascara and black eyeliner, keeping her lips nude with a flush of peachy blush on her cheeks.

© Getty Images Dakota's dress boasted a plunging neckline

She was joined at the premiere by her co-stars, including Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney who looked just as incredible in a strapless black gown.

The 26-year-old oozed glamour in her figure-hugging dress, which featured a nude-colored bodice adorned with web-inspired black detailing and a fringe skirt that fell to the floor.

© Getty Images The see-through material made Dakota look naked

Syndey portrays Julia Carpenter in the film, who becomes Spider-Woman in the comics after she develops powers similar to Spider-Man.

Madame Web – directed by S.J. Clarkson – is set within the Sony Spider-Man universe and sees Dakota play Cassie Webb, a paramedic who develops psychic abilities that allow her to see future events within the "spider world".

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month, the actress described filming the CGI-heavy film as "psychotic".

© Getty Images Both Dakota and Sydney looked incredible

"I've never really done a movie where you are on a blue screen, and there's fake explosions going off, and someone's going, 'Explosion!' and you act like there's an explosion. That to me was absolutely psychotic," Dakota explained.

"I was like, 'I don’t know if this is going to be good at all! I hope that I did an okay job!' But I trusted [Clarkson]. She works so hard, and she has not taken her eyes off this movie since we started."

© Getty Images Dakota and Sydney's dresses gave a nod to the 'spider world'

In a recent interview with L'Officiel, Dakota opened up about playing the role of Cassie. "It was interesting to me that the main character's superpower is her mind, and that she is a woman.

"That is something that I can really get behind. That's very real to me, and it's really powerful and sexy."

She continued: "I think that the minds of women are incredibly powerful, so I think that it's a more relatable superhero. It is more of a psychological thriller."

© Getty Images The cast of Madame Web at the LA premiere

Dakota added: "This film is a really fabulous departure for Marvel, because sometimes it's amazing to have these other universes and galaxies doing unrealistic things in an unrealistic place. That can be escapism and really entertaining."

Alongside Dakota and Sydney, Madame Webb also stars Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet.

