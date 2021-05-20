Jenni McKnight
Good Morning America host Amy Robach looked unreal during Wednesday's show rocking an eye-catching skirt and matching top from Zara
Amy Robach looked like a ray of sunshine on Wednesday rocking an eye-catching matching orange ensemble from Zara.
The Good Morning America star displayed her insanely toned arms in the Spanish retailer's 'Crop Halter Top', which features a high round neckline, and her trim waist in their high-waisted fitted midi skirt.
Amy finished off her outfit with a pair of strappy heels and delicate, dangly earrings by Accessory Concierge.
Shared by her stylist, jls_style, on Instagram, Amy's fans raved about her summery look, with one commenting: "Wow! Love this!" A second said: "Love the orange, just stunning."
A third added: "Absolutely stunning! Gorgeous gal, beautiful dress, amazing shoes! Lovely picture!!!!"
Amy is a big fan of Zara. Back in April, she wowed viewers in a gorgeous yellow knit mini dress which she teamed with a killer pair of suede heels by Alexandre Birman.
Amy looked incredible in her matching Zara set
Featuring a round neck and short sleeves, Amy's figure-hugging frock displayed her athletic figure to perfection as she lit up the set in her bright ensemble.
And back in March, she wore two eye-catching pieces from the retailer on separate occasions – a pair of leg-lengthening trousers and an on-trend striped knit top.
Amy is a huge fan of Zara clothes
Amy's 'Buttoned Pants with Belt' featured a high-waist, front pockets and two ornate gold button closures. Her knit top featured long sleeves with a scoop neckline and yellow stripes.
It's no wonder Amy has such a great figure to dress after she recently confessed that she runs "4/5 times a week". Amy is so motivated by her running that even when she went away for Spring Break, the star kept up her workouts.
The GMA co-host went on vacation with her husband Andrew Shue and her two daughters, and posted several pictures from their trip, including one of her post-run, relaxing in the sun.
