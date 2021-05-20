﻿
amy-robach

GMA's Amy Robach is a knockout in figure-hugging Zara skirt

The TV star looked gorgeous

Jenni McKnight

Amy Robach looked like a ray of sunshine on Wednesday rocking an eye-catching matching orange ensemble from Zara.

The Good Morning America star displayed her insanely toned arms in the Spanish retailer's 'Crop Halter Top', which features a high round neckline, and her trim waist in their high-waisted fitted midi skirt.

Amy finished off her outfit with a pair of strappy heels and delicate, dangly earrings by Accessory Concierge.

WATCH: Amy Robach's 5 style lessons 

Shared by her stylist, jls_style, on Instagram, Amy's fans raved about her summery look, with one commenting: "Wow! Love this!" A second said: "Love the orange, just stunning."

A third added: "Absolutely stunning! Gorgeous gal, beautiful dress, amazing shoes! Lovely picture!!!!"

Amy is a big fan of Zara. Back in April, she wowed viewers in a gorgeous yellow knit mini dress which she teamed with a killer pair of suede heels by Alexandre Birman.

amy-robach-orange-zara

Amy looked incredible in her matching Zara set

Featuring a round neck and short sleeves, Amy's figure-hugging frock displayed her athletic figure to perfection as she lit up the set in her bright ensemble.

And back in March, she wore two eye-catching pieces from the retailer on separate occasions – a pair of leg-lengthening trousers and an on-trend striped knit top.

amy-robach-zara-outfit

Amy is a huge fan of Zara clothes

Amy's 'Buttoned Pants with Belt' featured a high-waist, front pockets and two ornate gold button closures. Her knit top featured long sleeves with a scoop neckline and yellow stripes.

It's no wonder Amy has such a great figure to dress after she recently confessed that she runs "4/5 times a week". Amy is so motivated by her running that even when she went away for Spring Break, the star kept up her workouts.

The GMA co-host went on vacation with her husband Andrew Shue and her two daughters, and posted several pictures from their trip, including one of her post-run, relaxing in the sun.

