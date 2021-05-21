Vogue Williams' H&M evening dress is too gorgeous for words

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Vogue Williams shared another of her chic outfits with her followers on Thursday evening, and we can't believe this dress is from H&M!

The star looked beautiful in her cut-out neckline midi, which she paired with a pair of ankle strap heels and a pretty scrunchie in her hair - a trend that Michelle Keegan also loves.

Sharing a video on her Story, she said: "Here is a little look at what I'm wearing tonight. This dress is H&M, I think it's still on the site, it's really nice."

She added: "These shoes, that I nearly threw out a million times, I'm delighted I kept them!"

WATCH: Vogue rocks her chic H&M dress

Sadly, it doesn't look like Vogue's H&M dress is available to shop anymore, but there is a mini dress in stock with the same neckline, costing a bargain £12.99.

The presenter loves sharing her fashion choices with her followers, from her appearances on Steph's Packed Lunch to her Heart Radio show on Sunday mornings.

We love Vogue's dress!

Earlier in May, she surprised by wearing her bridal shoes on the Channel 4 show! The star shared a video to her social media whilst wearing the Sophie Webster 'Wifey for Lifey' shoes, and could be heard saying: "Wedding shoes…wahooo!"

Priced at £495, they are clearly an amazing investment as they can be worn again and again with lots of fun outfits, as shown by Vogue herself.

SHOP SIMILAR: Cut-out neckline mini dress, £12.99, H&M

Vogue and her husband Spencer Matthews tied the knot in June of 2018 in a small and intimate ceremony that took place in Scotland, and now share two children together, Theodore and Gigi.

The star wore a classic silk Paul Costello wedding gown for the couple's Scottish ceremony, and opted for a stunning Kate Halfpenny jumpsuit for their second celebration, which was held at Westminster Boating Base on the banks of the River Thames.