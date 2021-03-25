Tess Daly looks unreal in lacy top and waist-cinching trousers The Strictly host has the chicest workwear

We've become accustomed to seeing Tess Daly dressed head to toe in sequins while she hosts Strictly Come Dancing, but it turns out her work wardrobe outside the BBC show is just as impressive.

MORE: Tess Daly's husband Vernon Kay sparks reaction with sweet public message

The TV presenter, 51, proved as such by sharing a selfie on her Instagram Stories wearing a chic monochrome outfit.

Tess opted for elegant black high-waisted trousers with a belted waist and white leather shoes, but it was her lacy top that we loved.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly & Claudia Winkleman's 5 Style Lessons

The white blouse came in a lightweight fabric, perfect for summer, and the black lace panels added a feminine touch.

"Workday wear…" Tess captioned the photo as she stood in what appeared to be a dressing room with white coats and glittery tops hanging in the background.

If only the mother-of-two had revealed exactly where she had got her outfit from!

READ: 19 best Girl Boss gifts to celebrate the amazing women in your life

SHOP: 12 best pastel coats for spring: From Marks & Spencer to ASOS and New Look

The Strictly host showed off her glamorous work outfit

The star did, however, recently reveal where she shops for her beautiful swimwear. She shared a gorgeous throwback snap of herself in a white bikini as she posed on a white sandy beach in the Maldives.

The throwback was from when Tess visited the tropical paradise with her family, including husband Vernon Kay and their daughters Phoebe, 16, and Amber, 11, to celebrate her 50th birthday in 2019.

It was in honour of the launch of her own swimwear line, Naia Beachwear, which she has been working on for the last 12 months.

Tess recently launched her own swimwear line, Naia Beachwear

Captioning the photo, Tess wrote: "Remembering the joy of travelling somewhere so beautiful. The Maldives is one of the places that inspired our new @naia_beach beachwear collection.

"I’m so proud of what me and my longtime friend @gayle_x_ have created over the past year and so glad to finally share it with you on March 15th when we launch."

She added: "It’s a collection that was thoughtfully and passionately designed by women for women and we hope you feel beautiful in every piece."

RELATED: 13 chunky dad sandals we love for spring: From M&S to ASOS & of course Birkenstocks