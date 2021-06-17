Louise Redknapp wows in homemade denim shorts and oversized shirt

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Louise Redknapp was feeling creative in the sunshine and turned her old jeans into stylish pairs of Bermuda shorts!

The former Strictly Come Dancing star showed off her artistic flair by cutting up pairs of blue and black jeans into more weather-appropriate attire.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Louise panned over the lighter-coloured denim and explained: "So I really fancy a pair of long Bermuda denim shorts.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp shares her genius fashion hack for summer

"I've got an old pair of jeans which I don't wear very often and [I've] made my little mark and I'm going to cut."

Captioning the clip, she wrote: "Got a little bit creative in the sunshine today! And made my own Bermuda style denim shorts out of some old jeans."

Louise revealed that she wasn't content with just one pair though as she soon turned her attention to her black jeans.

Louise's homemade Bermuda shorts look great

She said: "These black ones are quite a loose-fitted denim and they're a couple of sizes bigger than what I normally wear. I still want to create a Bermuda style but I'm going to take them up a few inches above the knee."

Captioning the second video, she wrote: "Cut a skinny pair in the blue and a loose fitted pair like these black ones! I've taken these ones up a bit more above the knee but still keeping the Bermuda style."

Louise also cut up a black pair of jeans to make shorts

Showing off the finished result, Louise looked spectacular in her off-duty outfit, teaming her blue shorts with an oversized white shirt loosely tucked into her waistband and a pair of heels.

She also modelled her new black shorts, this time pairing them with an all-black ensemble, consisting of a crop top worn underneath an oversized blazer and some peep-toe heels.

Louise is a big fan of the shorts and blazer trend. Earlier this month, she looked incredible for an appearance on ITV's Lorraine, wearing a pair of knee-length black shorts paired with a luxe oversized camel blazer.

