Sofia Vergara marked a special occasion on Monday alongside husband Joe Manganiello – and she went all out with her outfit!

The Modern Family star looked phenomenal in a figure-hugging, strapless, floral midi dress by Veronica Beard to celebrate her and Joe's first date anniversary.

Sofia shared a gorgeous loved-up photo with her spouse as they tucked into a meal during "date night". Captioning the romantic image, she sweetly wrote: "Feliz first date anniversary @joemanganiello 7 años luuuv uuuuu."

Her fans were quick to react to the couple's anniversary snap, with one writing: "All the love in the world for you two!"

A second said: "The most insanely gorgeous couple!! #Goals," and a third added: "No way it's been seven years! OMG congrats!"

Sofia and Joe married on 21 November 2015, and two days later she shared the most incredible picture of her wedding gown – a dress that took an eye-watering 1,657 hours to make!

Sofia and Joe celebrated their first-date anniversary

The breathtaking dress was a custom design by Zuhair Murad and it featured a strapless sweetheart neckline, intricate lace appliqué and a dramatic skirt with billowing train.

Grazia reported that it took 32 people 1,657 hours to make the gown, and it was adorned with 350 crystals, 11 pounds of sequins and seven pounds of pearls.

Sofia looked gorgeous in her strapless dress

Speaking to Martha Stewart Weddings about her bridal look, the star said at the time: "Your wedding is not the time to try new things - you're going to have these pictures forever. My body looks better when I have a fitted dress with more support. I’m 43, so I can’t really be looking for something too crazy. I have to go with what looks good on me."

Sofia's wedding gown was spectacular

The princess gown fitted in well with the rest of the day which was like an actual fairytale. Their aisle was a wonderland of blooms with white flowers lining the way and hanging overhead, and their wedding breakfast area was decorated with huge displays of pink roses.

The 400-strong guestlist included celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

